London coronavirus: ‘We are here to help’ – Police share QR code for domestic abuse victims

London police have shared a QR code to give domestic abuse victims direct access to help.

Enfield Metropolitan Police tweeted the code on Wednesday (8 April), which when scanned, will give victims access to the Met’s safeguarding website.

The help comes after charities reported a surge in pleas for help from victims of domestic abuse during the coronavirus lockdown.

The force tweeted: “We know that COVID-19 will have a serious impact on the lives of women, children & men who are experiencing domestic abuse.

“We want to reassure you that we are here to help.

“Scan the QR code with your mobile phone camera to access the Mets Safeguarding Website.”

Many organisations are here to support domestic abuse victims amid the pandemic

In the week commencing March 30, The National Domestic Abuse helpline recorded a 25 per cent increase in calls from Monday to Friday, the charity Refuge said.

There was a rise of around 150 per cent in visits to nationaldahelpline.org.uk, compared with the last week in February.

Childline has also experienced an unprecedented demand for its services as the pandemic continues to affect children’s lives.

The charity has recorded over 900 counselling sessions across the UK with children and young people about coronavirus so far.

Current lockdown measures require people to stay at home other than for very limited purposes, such as “essential” shopping, medical need, travelling to work as a key worker, and one form of exercise per day.

Domestic abuse victims are still encouraged to leave home.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Priti Patel said: “Whilst our advice is to stay at home, anyone who is at risk of, or experiencing, domestic abuse, is still able to leave and seek refuge.

“Refuges remain open, and the police will provide support to all individuals who are being abused – whether physically, emotionally, or otherwise,” she added.

If you need help or advice, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24/7. Call 0808 2000 247.

Have you been affected by coronavirus in your part of London? If so, email april.curtin@reachplc.com