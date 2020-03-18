London coronavirus: What is actually shut down and what’s not in Merton for the duration of the coronavirus crisis

Most council meetings in Merton have now been cancelled until finally the conclude of April. So have most activities at libraries throughout the borough.And it is probably that much more products and services run by the council will temporarily shut also.

We have set jointly what we know is shut or however working so considerably.

Council meetings

All Merton Council meetings have been cancelled with immediate result until finally the conclusion of April.

The three exceptions to this rule are:

The Scheduling Programs Committee on Thursday (March 19) – upcoming dates to be reviewed.

Licensing sub committees will acquire area as and when needed.

Cabinet will acquire put on Tuesday, March 23 with upcoming dates reviewed

Leisure centres

The 3 council-owned leisure centres in Merton (Wimbledon, Morden and Canons in Mitcham) are continue to open up as usual.

All 3 are managed by Superior, which issued a statement declaring: “We would like to reassure all of our shoppers that we are having all needed steps to guarantee that we guard against the threat of coronavirus, so that we can continue on to offer facilities and providers to your nearby group.

“We are operating carefully with regional community health and fitness, authorities and all official updates from the federal government, so that we can continue to keep you up-to-date of what is taking place.”

Day centres and treatment solutions

At the instant all care solutions operate by the council are still working.

As are day centres at All Saints, Leyton Road and The Jan Malinowski Centre, but visitors are discouraged.

Treatment personnel are however carrying out home-based mostly treatment and are subsequent hygiene and safety steps suggested by Public Wellbeing England.

The council stated it is operating on a strategy for possible staff shortages as the virus spreads to far more individuals.

Domestic abuse provider

The One particular Prevent Shop, a private drop-in company for persons enduring domestic violence usually held each and every Monday is presently suspended.

But these providers are still available:

Impartial Domestic Violence Advocate (IDVA): 020 7801 1777

Target Help: 0808 168 9111

Legal suggestions relating to domestic abuse: 020 8543 3302

Refuge: 020 8943 8188

RASASC (if you have knowledgeable any form of sexual violence): 07437 330 784 by textual content or Whatsapp

Visit merton.gov.british isles/DomesticViolence for additional details.

Additional solutions will be affected

A Merton Council spokesperson said: “We realize how vital our providers are to people and we’re accomplishing our really most effective to hold as quite a few as probable running as typical.

“On the other hand, our initial precedence will usually be the basic safety and very well-being of our personnel, people and support buyers, and the outbreak of COVID-19 – an unparalleled event in our lifetimes – will inevitably have an influence on assistance delivery.

“The situation is unbelievably speedy-shifting and we’ll be building variations to how we work on a daily foundation, so we’d urge citizens and organizations to routinely examine our COVID-19 webpage for support updates, wellbeing advice, information on economic assist and more.”

Updates will be posted at: information.merton.gov.united kingdom/2020/03/18/coronavirus-info-for-people-and-companies.

