[london-coronavirus:-what-is-currently-being-done-to-end-the-virus-spreading-in-london’s-most-densely-packed-borough]

A West London council is building contingency plans in situation the coronavirus outbreak will become even worse.

Kensington and Chelsea council, in London’s smallest borough, is sitting down with emergency planners to think about what to do if the virus spreads.

It has a £5.2m contingency price range to draw on this 12 months, if important and has place its options collectively driving the scenes.

Council chief Elizabeth Campbell informed final night’s whole council conference: “We have been pursuing suggestions from Community Health and fitness England who are using the lead on this and we will continue on to work as standard as typical right up until we are explained to to do otherwise.”

Ms Campbell extra: “However the council is working with associates and emergency preparing partners throughout London and we do have contingency options in place.”

There are 160,000 folks dwelling in the Royal borough, making it the smallest inhabitants in any London borough but it has the third highest density in the money.

And 1,600 adults have social care in the borough.

The day time population soars to 250,000 with individuals coming in to get the job done and flock to the museum quarter.

They go to the All-natural Record, Victoria and Albert and Science museums at South Kensington.

The underground station there sees 34m visits a yr.

Councillor Mary Weale told past night’s entire council assembly: “In a calendar year of Brexit and coronavirus, it is not the calendar year to lessen our contingency spending budget.”

The council has established apart £5.2m this calendar year to deal with anything at all unforeseen.

Cllr Weale who has overall accountability for finance and stated she would not be chopping the funds set aside for the unpredicted as it would not be prudent.

