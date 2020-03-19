London coronavirus: What is shut and what is not in Hammersmith and Fulham

A range of well known venues and points of interest from libraries to theatres have closed in Hammersmith and Fulham thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

But a astonishing amount of areas, which include fitness centers and Westfield Searching Centre, continue to be open up to the public.

Here is a listing to assistance you swiftly see no matter whether you can nonetheless stop by the areas in the borough that are important to you.

Libraries

All of the borough’s libraries have closed.

A statement on Hammersmith and Fulham Council’s web site reads: “We are sorry but all our libraries are shut because of to the coronavirus outbreak. We take pleasure in how numerous folks use the various expert services in our libraries, but we are prioritising the well being and wellbeing of our citizens, as well as our staff members. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Athletics and leisure centres

The subsequent council-affiliated centres are open up as regular:

Fulham Pools

Linford Christie Out of doors Sports Centre

Hammersmith Health and fitness And Squash Centre

Lillie Road Health Centre

Phoenix Fitness Centre And Janet Adegoke Swimming Pool

The Queen’s Tennis Club in West Kensington has shut its restaurant, and its fitness center has cancelled courses. But typical use of its tennis courts and fitness center are nevertheless accessible.

The Hurlingham Club stays open up but asks its associates to chorus from viewing if they have cause to believe that they may well be carrying the infection.

Westfield Purchasing Centre

The centre stays open up. A assertion on its site on March 16 reads: “Our prime priority is to guard the overall health of all guests, stores and workforce within just our centres.

“We are having a amount of precautionary cleanliness actions these kinds of as reminding staff and readers in our centres of the assistance given by wellness authorities, equipping all welcome desks and receptions with hydroalcoholic gel (hand sanitiser).

“We have also elevated the frequency of cleansing / sterilising of prevalent places or ‘touch’ places these types of as tactile screens and door buttons. We are also carrying out typical deep cleansing to avoid the unfold of infection and generate a safe natural environment for people today to store, do the job and eat.”

Parsons Eco-friendly Wander-In Centre

The stroll-in centre in 5 Parsons Eco-friendly, Fulham, is still open as usual, but a member of team confirmed it has stopped supplying cure to individuals who existing with a cough or fever.

Its opening hrs are 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Markets

Shepherd’s Bush Market is open as regular, though traders have reported there is “very minor footfall”. A person stallholder, Peter Wheeler, mentioned: “It’s empty, no persons about in anyway, or in the superior street outdoors the sector.”

North Close Street Market place remains open as typical.

Occupation Centres

All Work opportunities Centres in borough and in the nation keep on being open.

On March 17, the Division for Perform and Pensions declared that all face-to-face assessments for all illness and disability rewards will be suspended for 3 months.

A spokesman for the office reported: “Although experience-to-encounter assessments have been cancelled we nevertheless have to have to cater for vulnerable folks and the homeless.”

Museums

The Museum of Fulham Palace continues to be open up as normal.

The 20th Century Gallery in Fulham stays open as usual.

The Bhavan Indian Arts Centre in West Kensington has shut. Its web site says that due to the unfold of coronavirus, classes will be shut “at the very least until eventually April 18”.

Piers Feetham Gallery in Fulham stays opens as normal, though two non-public viewings of its exhibitions have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Theatres

The Lyric Theatre has closed until April 18.

The Bush Theatre announced on March 16 that all performances of The Higher Table and Collapsible have been cancelled.

The Polish Social and Cultural Association in Hammersmith has cancelled all gatherings but its cafe is open.

Riverside Studios in Hammersmith has cancelled all functions due to coronavirus “until even further notice”.

Council meetings

All of Hammersmith and Fulham Council’s public meetings – in which decisions about nearby solutions are created or scrutinised by area politicians – have been cancelled right up until April 20.

For extra data about council meetings, go to the backlink down below, then simply click on the website link for ‘council calendar’. https://www.lbhf.gov.british isles/councillors-and-democracy/councillors-committees-and-choices

