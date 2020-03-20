London coronavirus: Whitechapel mosque cancels prayers for the 1st time in 35 several years

East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre has closed for the to start with time due to the fact it opened due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The mosque closed on Thursday (March 19), in reaction to the government’s social distancing information.

It is the first time it has not hosted public prayers since it opened in Whitechapel in 1985.

The mosque’s congregation is a person the biggest in Western Europe that serves Muslims from Newham, Tower Hamlets and other close by London boroughs.

An East London Mosque spokesperson stated: “In line with the most recent guidance from the Authorities, from clinical specialists in our group, and after pretty very careful thought by our Imams in session with Islamic students and other Mosques and centres, we have taken the tough final decision to suspend community accessibility to the East London Mosque, such as for all prayers and Jumuah (Friday prayer).”

Head of property and amenities Asad Juman reported: “The unthinkable has occurred.”

Study Much more

Associated Content articles

Read A lot more

Similar Posts

He additional: “We are now searching into techniques to guidance our local local community, particularly the elderly and susceptible in partnership with other aid charities, neighborhood citizens and Tower Hamlets Council.”

The mosque will keep on to broadcast the phone to prayer.

The holy month of Ramadan is thanks to start around April 23 with the specific day relying on Islamic ruling.

These celebrations would generally see 1000’s of Muslims traveling to the mosque day-to-day.

We’ve set up a Facebook group for London citizens to share information and facts and information which added benefits the local community and can help retain people today secure about the present pandemic.

You should be a part of this team to share information, discover out more and offer or get assistance in the area neighborhood if it can be essential.

Be a part of the London Coronavirus Updates group right here.

To check out the latest coronavirus scenarios in your area, enter your postcode to our useful widget in this article:

For the most up to day coronavirus guidance and figures, simply click listed here (link to present-day dwell blog).

Have you been impacted by coronavirus in your portion of London? If so, electronic mail mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com