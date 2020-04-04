London coronavirus: Why Brent’s staggering 601 coronavirus cases may possibly not be accurate

38,168 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the United kingdom with around 9,000 of these cases in London. The exact variety of these instances for every London borough is yet to be declared but as it stands, Brent, London’s Borough of Society, potential customers the way with 559 verified situations of the virus.

Northwick Park Healthcare facility, aspect of the London North West Have confidence in, has by now observed around 100 fatalities due to COVID-19 and in March declared they had been in “critical care capacity” due to frustrating coronavirus situations.

However, Brent councillor for the Northwick Park ward, Robert Johnson, was sceptical of the accuracy of Brent’s recorded variety of coronavirus cases.

As of April 3, the borough experienced a staggering 601 verified cases of coronavirus, the fourth greatest for any local authority in the British isles.

Cllr Johnson mentioned: ” Northwick Park was 1 of the hubs set up by the govt to offer with the coronavirus outbreak. We have folks from Barnet, Ealing, Harrow and Brent of system all coming to Northwick Park so you could hope the quantities to be fairly large.

” The difficulty for me is what is distinct to the borough and what is attributed to other boroughs. I’m not absolutely sure the quantities we’re viewing for Brent are accurate.”

Examine Additional

Relevant Content

Study Much more

Similar Content articles

As speculation grows all around why Brent’s coronavirus conditions are so higher and also regardless of whether Northwick Park was in shape to be picked as a hub to combat Covid-19 as Cllr Johnson stated, he also conceded that the quantities will improve.

He stated: ” We will get by means of this, its inevitable the numbers will rise as there’s no overcome but as very long as people stick to the concept about social distancing and not likely out unnecessarily we will be in a position to get by means of this.”

Public Wellness England were being approached for comment.

For the most up to day coronavirus tips and figures, simply click right here.

Have you been afflicted by coronavirus in your portion of London? If so, electronic mail mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com