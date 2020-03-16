London coronavirus: Wimbledon girl’s college closes after achievable Covid-19 case

A college in Wimbledon has closed after worries a member of personnel could have coronavirus.

The headmistress of The Review, Susan Pepper, wrote to mothers and fathers on Monday (March 16) expressing the school’s anxieties and the following methods it will get.

The Research is distribute more than two web-sites in Wimbledon, 1 at Wilberforce Property in Wimbledon Prevalent and the other at Spencer Dwelling in Wimbledon Village.

In the letter despatched to mother and father of the independent preparatory school for ladies and noticed by MyLondon the headmistress wrote: “As of nowadays, we have a presumptive scenario of Covid-19, involving a vital member of employees at Spencer Residence.

“In light of this the governors and I have taken the tough final decision to near the university these days.

“We are closing both web pages because of to the targeted traffic of personnel between them. “

On the school’s web-site it states that the faculty will be shut on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 due to a deep clear of the premises.

Universities in Wimbledon have witnessed a selection of incident relating to coronavirus in the very last couple months.

On Tuesday, March 11 Ursuline Preparatory University advised mom and dad that it would be closed for the day following a teacher at the school examined positive with Covid-19 on Monday March 10.

At the start out of March Wimbledon Faculty declared a team member was examined optimistic for coronavirus resulting in the college to shut and carry out a deep thoroughly clean.

The faculty confirmed the staff member has not been at the college considering that February 25 and has not had speak to with learners since the beginning of half term.

There have been a whole of 1,543 beneficial assessments for coronavirus in the Uk as of 9am on Monday, up from 1,372 at the very same time on Sunday, the Division of Health and fitness confirmed.

So much 35 persons with coronavirus have died in the Uk.

For all the hottest facts on coronavirus follow our web site listed here.

If you have any tales or information and facts on coronavirus then e-mail the workforce at mylondon.newsdesk@reachplc.com