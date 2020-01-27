London crime: 72 hours of disturbing violence, including gunshots and 7 stab wounds

Police were busy during a turbulent weekend in London during which one man was killed and several others were stabbed or shot.

The last weekend in January, violence erupted throughout the capital: a young man was killed, another was shot in the leg, seven people were stabbed and another injured in a fight.

These are just the incidents of which we are aware and which we reported on Friday and over the weekend, with more violence than would probably have taken place.

Below are summaries of each of the violent incidents reported by MyLondon over the weekend.

A man in his twenties left fighting for his life after being stabbed in Croydon

A young man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in the Woodside area of ​​Croydon.

At 12:09 p.m. on Friday, January 24, officers were called to assist a man in his 20s who had been stabbed in Christie Drive.

It is understood that he was attacked by two men on a moped.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service rushed to help him, as did the London Air Ambulance, which dispatched a helicopter.

CID detectives from the southern Met area are investigating and requesting that witnesses and people with information about the brutal knife attack come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met police at 101.

Shepherd’s Bush stabbed

A section 60 order – giving the police additional powers to stop and search – was put in place for part of Shepherd’s Bush and Hammersmith after a stab in West London.

On Friday, January 24, at 7:40 p.m., metropolitan police were called to report that a man had been stabbed on Becklow Road.

Officers and crew from the London ambulance attended the scene.

The man, said to be in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not expected to be fatal at this point.

Man killed at scene after being stabbed in Clapton

A murder investigation was opened after a man was stabbed to death in Clapton, Hackney.

On Friday January 24, police were called to a residential address in Mount Pleasant Lane at 11:29 p.m. following reports of unrest.

Metropolitan police and London Ambulance Service officers attended the scene.

A man was found stabbed inside the property and, despite the best work of paramedics, died soon after.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene, suspected of murder, and is still being held in a police station in north London.

Police said that at this point, no one else was wanted in connection with the incident.

Greenwich stabbed victim took to hospital

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Greenwich High Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning to find no sign of a victim.

Shortly after, a man in his thirties came to a hospital in south London with a knife injury.

Fortunately, his injuries are not life threatening. Police believe the two incidents are linked.

There have been no arrests and the police continue to investigate.

A teenager stabbed in Surbiton

A 19-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back on Tolworth Broadway in Surbiton in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

He suffered minor injuries and the victim has since left the hospital.

In a tweet, Kingston police wrote: “At around 2:20 am Saturday, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Tolworth Broadway.

“He suffered a small wrist injury in the back and has since left the hospital.”

Tolworth Broadway was temporarily partially closed after the incident, with transport for London tweeting: “A240 Tolworth Broadway between Tolworth Roundabout and Oakleigh Way, lane one (out of two) closed in each direction due to a service incident ’emergency.

Stabbing in North Kensington

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Goldborne Road in west London.

The attack took place just before 3 p.m. and the victim, who is in his 20s, was rushed to hospital, but fortunately his injuries are not life threatening.

Following the incident, an article 60 was issued for North Kensington and additional police are patrolling the area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A section 60 order is in effect in North Kensington and additional officers are patrolling following a stabbing at 2:55 p.m. at Golborne Road, W10 .

“A man in his twenties was taken to hospital. His condition is not fatal.

“No arrests.”

Fight in Northumberland Park

A man was taken to hospital after a fight in north London near White Hart Lane in Tottenham.

Fortunately, his injuries would not be fatal.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The police were called at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday January 25 for a fight in Northumberland Park, N17.

“A man – believed to be around 30 years old – was taken to hospital with a head injury. His condition is not fatal.

“Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances. There have been no arrests.

“Anyone with information likely to facilitate the investigation is asked to call 101, ref 5461 / 25jan, or to remain anonymous to contact Crimestoppers.”

Wood Green Shooting

Police were called to reports of two consecutive shots on Wood Green High Road and Green Lanes just before 7 p.m. Saturday, January 25.

A man was found shot in the leg and rushed to hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “We are investigating gunfire on Wood Green High Rd and near GreenLanes at approximately 6:50 pm.

“No injuries from the latter, but a man in his twenties was rushed to High Rd hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg; an update on the condition is expected.”

Witnesses are invited to come forward.

A section 60 has been set up for the N22 and the eastern part of Haringey.

Stabbing plaistow

A man was rushed to hospital after being found with a leg injury in east London.

The London ambulance service called the police on Sunday at 3.10 p.m. for the stabbing of Sutton Court Road, Newham.

When officers and paramedics went to the scene, they found a man in his 20s with a leg injury.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were not life threatening.

Police say an order under section 60 has been authorized for the borough of Newham from 4:55 p.m. Sunday January 26 at 7:00 a.m. Monday January 27 after the incident.

No arrests have been made.

