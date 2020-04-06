London crime: Gang makes use of stolen car to smash by South London Co-op and steal ATM

A ram-raid at a South London Co-op observed a stolen Land Rover smash into a shopfront and an ATM stolen.

Extraordinary pics of the scene show the car practically totally inside of the shop on Anerley Street and the shopfront practically ruined.

In accordance to the police, a gang of 4 or 5 suspects smashed their way into the store using the Land Rover ahead of loading the ATM into a white van and generating their getaway.

The ATM has been recovered by the police but so considerably no arrests have been designed.

The Land Rover smashed by way of the shutters at the front of the shop destroying the glass entrance as effectively.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement explained: “Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad are investigating after an ATM was stolen in Bromley.

“The incident transpired at 11.15pm on Sunday April 5 in Anerley Road, SE20.

“A stolen Array Rover was pushed into a grocery store at the location.

“4 to five suspects then loaded the ATM device into a white van and designed off.

“The stolen Assortment Rover was left at the scene.

“The ATM has been recovered by law enforcement and will be forensically examined.

“No arrests and inquiries carry on.”

The law enforcement are also contacting on any person who observed what took place to occur forward.

The spokesperson mentioned: “Any witnesses or any one with any info is asked to get in touch with law enforcement on 101 or contact by way of Twitter @MetCC. Make sure you estimate CAD 9265/05APR20.

“To give information and facts anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the internet at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Have been you at the scene? Did you see what transpired? Remember to get in touch at charlie.jones@reachplc.com