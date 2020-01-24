London King’s Cross station is completely closed this weekend

This weekend, no trains will enter or leave King’s Cross station.

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26, the national train station will be completely closed to services during the works.

A number of routes to and from the capital will be affected, including LNER, Grand Central, Great Northern, Thameslink and Hull Trains, and passengers have been asked to find alternative routes.

London Underground services will nonetheless continue to call in the underground sections.

The station is closed because Network Rail is in the process of overhauling the tracks and signaling systems, which have not been updated since it was installed over 40 years ago.

The final step in this £ 1.2 billion investment on the road will see Network Rail engineers move part of the signaling control system to a dedicated center in York.

Although no train can enter or leave the current station, King’s Cross St Pancras underground station remains open and is not affected by this work.

There will be no Grand Central service, and no other travel will be provided, while Hull Trains will offer reduced and diverted service between Hull and St Pancras.

No LNER trains will run between Peterborough and London Kings Cross, and customers are advised not to travel.

Great Northern and Thameslink have also posted travel updates and tips.

Tickets will be accepted on other routes, including certain London Overground services, the London Underground and London buses.

For full details of changes and tips, see the National Rail website.

The King’s Cross station will also be closed between Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1 for more planned engineering work.

There will be replacement buses, but they will be busy, so companies advise passengers to avoid travel if they can.

