London knife crime depresses judge as Wembley machete victim left in vegetative state

A judge criticized the “depressing” state of the knife crime in London when two teenagers were found guilty of a horrific machete attack in a Wembley park which left a young man in a permanent vegetative state.

With hoods and each armed with a machete, a 17-year-old boy and Keiano Gooden-Josephs, 19, threw themselves on Douglas Sepouo, 21, in front of families with young children in Preston Park in the afternoon. noon July 9 last year, heard old Bailey.

The jurors deliberated for two days to clear the two teens from attempted murder, but found them guilty of intentional injury. Gooden-Joseph was also convicted of having a machete.

Judge Sarah Munro QC told the jury on Friday January 31: “You will have heard how many times this court has dealt with the problems of young men convicted of knife crimes. We are trying to do our best to end these offenses. gives no one any pleasure.

“This morning only, I have just spoken to a drug trafficker who himself was stabbed following a territory war but who will not cooperate with the police.

“I am dealing with another man in possession of a samurai sword and a locking knife.

“It’s just today in this yard. It’s very depressing.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The youths, who have both been convicted of having blades, looked up at the public gallery where sobs could be heard when the verdict was delivered.

In remitting them, Munro QC JA said, “You will both be subject to a very large sentence for these very serious offenses.”

Earlier in the trial, prosecutor Alistair Richardson described how the victim shouted and tried to repel the attackers.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

He said: “After following Douglas Sepouo, they attacked him while he was desperately trying to defend himself and cried out for help.

“Together, they hacked him, one of them stabbed him in the chest with a machete. He was stabbed several times.

“When members of the public intervened, the two fled, throwing their weapons on the run. They left Douglas Sepouo for dead.

“His injuries have been devastating and he is unlikely to recover.”

A witness described how Mr. Sepouo tried to protect himself and shouted and shouted “help me” when he was slashed and hit with the big knives.

Jurors were informed that the victim was also armed and paramedics found a sheath that could contain a machete found nearby in the park.

Armed police were spotted in Preston Park after the terrifying attack

(Image: @ 999London)

But Mr. Richardson told the jury that “it was no excuse” for the behavior of the accused.

The court was informed that a possible reason for the attack was a drug-related dispute.

The 17-year-old, who admitted to having an offensive weapon, claimed that he had pulled out his blade after Mr. Sepouo had waved a machete and had been “accidentally” injured.

Gooden-Josephs of Harrow Road in west London admitted to being at the scene but denied having a machete or being involved in the violence.

The accused were placed in pre-trial detention for sentencing on February 28.

The court learned that Mr. Sepouo’s prognosis remains “poor” and that he is unlikely to improve his condition.

.