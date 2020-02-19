[london-knife-crime:-devastating-24-hrs-of-violence-throughout-money-sees-murder-investigation-released-and-two-stabbed]

We will use your e mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Noticefor specifics of your information security rights Invalid E mail

It really is was a occupied 24 several hours for London’s law enforcement officers.

A murder investigation was released just after a guy was identified dead in a West London house, even though there have been stabbings in Hounslow and Camden.

Shockingly, a female was also left with probably lifetime-changing accidents immediately after she was involved in a “altercation” just before remaining “compelled into a vehicle” in Sutton.

Underneath are all the crimes MyLondon claimed on involving 7pm on Monday (February 17) and seven.30pm Tuesday (February 18).

Chelsea murder investigation introduced immediately after gentleman found dead

A murder investigation has been released just after a 54-12 months-outdated gentleman was uncovered dead at a home in an affluent West London neighbourhood.

The target was observed with head injuries shortly just before 7pm on Monday at the premises on St Mark’s Grove in Chelsea and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yet another person, who was existing at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspect is 47 and is at present staying held at a Central London police station.

St Mark’s Grove is just off the Fulham Highway and a stones toss from Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea FC.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police mentioned: “Police were identified as at about 6.50pm on Monday, February 17, to St Mark’s Grove, Chelsea.

“London Ambulance Service reported they experienced been named to an unresponsive male within a assets.

“A 54-12 months-previous-man was identified with head injuries at the premises. He was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

“His next of kin have been educated and a post-mortem evaluation will be scheduled in due training course.

“A 47-calendar year-old-man, who was current at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of murder and stays in custody at a central London law enforcement station.”

Any one with facts is asked to contact law enforcement on 101. Alternatively make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on the net below.

Bromley Selection Rover stolen at gun point by law enforcement impersonator

A research is underway for two suspects who threatened a guy with a gun ahead of thieving his luxury auto.

The 60-yr-outdated victim came to a stop in his black Array Rover when he mistakenly believed an unmarked law enforcement auto on blue lights experienced indicated for him to pull above.

He had been driving alongside Higher Beulah Hill at about 8.40pm on Monday when the incident took area.

The sufferer obtained out of the vehicle just after 1 of the suspects launched himself as a law enforcement officer and offered a false warrant card.

The suspect then asked for that the victim converse with his ‘colleague’ in their motor vehicle. When the sufferer approached the car or truck, the guy in the driver’s seat pointed a firearm at him.

At this place, the first suspect drove off in the victim’s Selection Rover, and the suspects’ auto also remaining the scene. Both of those cars headed in the route of Upper Beulah Hill.

At this phase, it is currently being handled as an isolated incident.

Detective Constable Joanne Austin, from the Met’s South Location Command Unit, claimed: “This was a horrifying working experience for the victim, who pulled in excess of in superior faith believing he was assisting police.

“The suspect’s auto is described as darkish coloured, and is probably a Vauxhall Astra.

“A blue flashing light-weight was employed to give the ‘police car’ an air of authenticity and the adult males confidently pretended to be police officers. This was a pre-planned and sinisterly perfectly-executed offence and we need to identify these offenders as quickly as achievable.”

Everyone with facts is questioned to make contact with law enforcement on 101, quoting CAD7781/17Feb20. Alternatively speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on line in this article.

Woman severely injured following becoming ‘forced into a car’ on Beddington Lane





The incident took place in close proximity to to the BP Garage

(Image: Graham Fox)



A female has most likely suffered lifetime-altering accidents just after she was concerned in a “altercation” prior to being “compelled into a motor vehicle” in Sutton.

Unexpected emergency companies were being known as to Beddington Lane, close to to the BP Garage, at just right after 9pm on Monday adhering to fears for the basic safety of a lady.

Witnesses told police a male and woman were being noticed acquiring an “altercation” before the woman was “forced into a auto”.

Despite the fact that detectives haven’t confirmed what the “altercation” was, it’s been reported somewhere else that the woman was hit by a car.

A quick when afterwards, a lady, thought to be the very same particular person, was taken to hospital from a nearby address.

“She now stays in hospital in a most likely existence-switching issue,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement said.

“It is believed the folks ended up recognised to every single other.

“No arrests have been designed.”

Anyone with data is questioned to simply call law enforcement on 101. Alternatively make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on-line in this article.

Man stabbed in Hounslow town centre





A 30-12 months-previous male was stabbed

(Image: @ddinozoza)



A male was stabbed in an early early morning knife attack in Hounslow.

The sufferer, a guy in his 30s, was discovered with stab accidents on Bell Road, Hounslow at three.55am on Tuesday.

He was handled at the scene in advance of being taken to healthcare facility.

His accidents have considering the fact that been described as non life-threatening.

Pursuing the knife assault, law enforcement set up two cordons on Bell Highway.

Aaqa Halal Meat & Grocers, on Bell Street, is within just the initially cordon, which also covers a smaller area of Grove Road.

The next cordon can be observed opposite Aaqa Halal Meat & Grocers, on the remainder of Bell Highway. That cordon appears to stretch past The Bell pub.

Everyone with facts is asked to connect with law enforcement on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on line listed here.

Police taser knife-wielding male in Peckham

Unexpected emergency services rushed to Peckham soon after a person was noted to be on the loose in the spot with a knife.

Officers were being 1st named to an deal with in Queens Road at 12.20pm on Tuesday. A gentleman was described to be at the spot armed with a knife and obtaining a “mental wellness disaster”.

When officers arrived the man had remaining in a auto.

Just after a look for of the region officers located the car or truck and a police pursuit was authorised.

The man fled the car or truck in Queens Street, according to detectives, and ran alongside the together the railway lines to Queens Road Peckham Station before boarding a educate – in assistance and with passengers on board.

Officers then employed a Taser to end him, and he was detained less than the Mental Wellbeing Act.

Teen stabbed during ‘violent incident’ on Camden Superior Road





The teen was stabbed in a combat on Camden High Road

(Impression: Lucy Skoulding)



A teen was stabbed in a combat involving youths on Camden High Avenue.

Emergency products and services were called at all-around 6pm on Tuesday to a violent incident.

Law enforcement attended the scene immediately after studies of youths combating.

As a end result, a teenager, considered to be all over 16-decades-old was identified stabbed.

He was taken to healthcare facility and his ailment has due to the fact been assessed as not everyday living-threatening.

A crime scene continues to be in spot and police are investigating.

No arrests have been built at this phase.

Pensioner has ‘substance’ thrown around her as burglars split into South Croydon home

Police have introduced an investigation after a gang of burglars broke into a pensioner’s Croydon house and threw a “material” at her.

The aged girl, considered to be in her 80s, was stress-free at her property in Crossways, South Croydon when the suspects forced entry at all over seven.30pm on Tuesday.

A “material” was thrown at the sufferer by 1 of the suspects, detectives say, although it is not believed to be a corrosive compound.

Unexpected emergency solutions have been identified as to the household and the lady was taken care of at the scene. Her injuries are not existence-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement mentioned: “Law enforcement were called at seven.38pm on February 18 to a household handle in Crossways, South Croydon, following experiences of an aggravated theft.

“The occupant, an aged woman considered to be in her 80s, was at residence when the suspects compelled entry.

“A material is reported to have been thrown at the victim. Officers are operating to establish what it is – nonetheless it is not believed to be a corrosive compound.

“She was taken care of by LAS. Injuries not life-threatening or lifestyle-switching.

“Officers are working to figure out what, if something, was stolen.

“No arrests and enquiries continue.”

Any one with information and facts is questioned to phone 101. Alternatively, make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

