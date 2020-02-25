[london-knife-crime:-gentleman-responsible-of-murdering-teen,-16,-in-camden-gang-rivals-knife-attack]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Discoverfor details of your details protection rights Invalid Electronic mail

A guy has been uncovered guilty of the murder of a teenager in Camden .

Arif Biomy, 19 and of Wickham Lane in Greenwich , was uncovered responsible on Tuesday (February 25) after a trial at Internal London Crown Court docket.

A second person, Yusuf Yusuf, 19 and of Sandwell Crescent, pleaded responsible on February 10 to aiding an offender.

Both will be sentenced on March 12.

A demo at Inner London Crown Court heard how 16-calendar year-old Alex Smith was stabbed to dying just soon after 11pm on August 12, 2019.

Alex was a member of a avenue gang functioning in and around Camden.





Alex Smith died in Camden at the age of 16



Looking for rivals to attack

Biomy was a person of six customers of a rival gang who experienced been driving around the Fitzrovia and Euston Street area on that Monday evening searching for rivals to attack as component of an ongoing feud.

There ended up six folks in the gang’s two stolen automobiles – a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Leon – both of those on phony plates. The latter was pushed by Biomy.

Just following 10.30pm on August 12, Alex and some friends remaining a restaurant by using an entrance on to Bolsover Street.

A short time later, the group ran to an estate on the north facet of Euston Road in which they took refuge for a interval of time. It is thought that they experienced arrive into get hold of with the suspects in possibly or each of the stolen automobiles ahead of working off.





Yusuf Yusuf admitted assisting an offender



Just just after 11pm, the two vehicles pulled up in Longford Avenue where by a selection of men ran into a block of flats hunting for rival gang associates.

Times afterwards, Alex and his friends were being spotted by the other occupants of the automobiles. When Biomy stayed in the Seat, Alex was chased by 3 males to Munster Sq., just north of Euston Highway, exactly where he was stabbed to death.

6 adult men made off in the two vehicles, leaving Alex for dead. Emergency companies had been called, but, in spite of the most effective efforts of police officers, London Ambulance Provider and London’s Air Ambulance, Alex was pronounced lifeless at the scene at 11.33pm.

A publish-mortem evaluation the adhering to day at St Pancras Mortuary recorded that Alex experienced been stabbed at least twice, just one of which was the deadly stab wound to his chest.

Murder investigation launched

A murder investigation was introduced and analysis of CCTV and cellular phone documents led detectives to id a amount of suspects.

Biomy and Yusuf Yusuf experienced spoken on the mobile phone 2 times right before the killing, to start with at 10.38pm and yet again at 10.44pm. Minutes right after the stabbing, Biomy tried five instances to call Yusuf just before they had been at last in a position to converse at 11.21pm.

The Ford Fiesta was identified burnt out in Kilburn Park at around two.30am on August 13. The Seat Ibiza was identified burnt out around an hour later in East Barnet.

Yusuf was arrested on August 17 and Biomy was arrested on August 18. Each were billed and appeared on August 19 at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

At courtroom, the prosecution argued that all of these who have been in the two vehicles fully commited the offence of murder jointly as part of a joint approach or arrangement.

It was distinct that Biomy, whilst he never remaining the stolen Seat Leon, was a essential member of the team who killed Alex.





Arif Biomy was found responsible at Interior London Crown Courtroom



Yusuf experienced played his component in disposing of the two stolen automobiles by location them alight soon after the killing, with the crystal clear intention of destroying evidence which may possibly implicate anybody who had been in all those cars and trucks.

Detectives keep on to examine the murder, and strenuous efforts are currently being built to deliver the four excellent suspects to face justice.

The driver of the Fiesta remains remarkable, but officers feel they know the identity of two travellers in that motor vehicle.

Each adult males, aged 19 and 20 at the time of the incident, still left the United kingdom within just days of Alex’s dying and are thought to be abroad. Additional facts is not being produced at existing.

Officers also feel they know the id of one of the two travellers in the Seat Ibiza.

The 20-12 months-aged man has been detained beneath the Mental Health Act and is not in shape to stand trial. The 2nd passenger continues to be outstanding.

Any one with information and facts that could assist the investigation is questioned to contact the incident home on 020 8358 0400. To keep on being nameless simply call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Youthful people today who want enable and suggestions about violent crime can get hold of the charity Fearless by using their web-site.

Unbiased from law enforcement, they supply suggestions on the place to get assistance, and enable you go on details about criminal offense 100 for each cent anonymously. They will under no circumstances file or trace your contact or IP address.