[london-knife-crime:-weekend-of-violence-sees-three-stabbed-and-‘illegal-rave’-shut-down-by-law-enforcement]

Even Storm Dennis couldn’t protect against violence across London.

All over the weekend, a few people have been stabbed, an ‘illegal rave’ attended by hundreds was shut down in Neasden and two males had been noticed preventing at Euston station.

A single woman was the victim of an attempted theft in Pinner, while Asda in Wallington was evacuated thanks to a ‘bomb scare’.

Under are all the incidents MyLondon included on Saturday (February 15) and Sunday (February 16).

Moped riders try to steal woman’s telephone in Pinner





The moped reportedly utilized by the robbers in the Harrow assault

(Impression: Monthly bill Chalmers)



A girl walking by way of Pinner at 9.30am on Saturday was attacked by moped thieves who tried using to steal her cell cell phone.

The victim was reportedly strolling on Headstone Lane, around the junction with Pinner Highway, in the Pinner place of Harrow, when she was attacked by two men on a moped.

Law enforcement arrested two adult men on suspicion of robbery a small time later on, when the moped considered to have been applied in the attack was found close by.

Detectives have introduced an investigation and are interesting for the sufferer to arrive forward, as effectively as a witness who is believed to have viewed the assault.

Everyone with information and facts is requested to contact 101, quoting CAD 2259/15feb. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fight at fast paced Euston station sparks panic and ‘armed police’ reaction





A police car or truck outside Euston station

(Impression: @KateCzylok)



Two guys fighting at London Euston station sparked a major law enforcement reaction and induced the station to be temporarily evacuated.

Emergency solutions ended up known as to the occupied station at 1.27pm on Saturday to stories of a combat involving two gentlemen.

It was claimed that a single of the adult males was armed with a knife, though British Transport Police verified an investigation identified no knife was involved and no stabbing took location.

A spokesperson for BTP mentioned: “Officers were termed to Euston station at 1.27pm next reviews of an altercation involving two gentlemen involving the use of a knife.

“Our investigation identified that there was no knife concerned and no stabbing took area.

“The incident has been classed as ABH assault.”

MyLondon understands that a single of the men was treated at the scene for facial accidents. The accidents are not believed to be critical.

No arrests have been created at this phase.

Any person with facts is asked to speak to BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016. Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police shut down ‘illegal rave’ in Neasden





The venue was trashed during the occasion

(Graphic: David Nathan)



Hundreds of youths attended an ‘illegal rave’ in Neasden, resulting in a big law enforcement reaction on Saturday night.

Dozens of officers rushed to a setting up on North Round Street, around its junction with Waterloo Highway, at all around 10.30pm to experiences of an unlicensed new music celebration.

Just one witness explained to MyLondon officers ended up violently attacked as they tried to disperse the team, which was approximated to be in its hundreds.

An officer was reportedly punched in the facial area, even though glass bottles had been also allegedly thrown.





Dozens of officers were being termed

(Image: David Nathan)



Photos show the trashed within of the developing, which was reportedly newly refurbished. Graffiti can be noticed on the partitions, even though bottles of alcohol and discarded laughing fuel canisters are noticeable on the ground.

“A selection of law enforcement officers ended up hit and I know one was surrounded and obtained a minimal hand personal injury,” the witness claimed.

A few folks have been arrested on suspicion of resulting in felony destruction. They continue being in custody.

North Circular Street was cordoned off until finally all-around 5am because of to the incident.

Asda Wallington evacuated thanks to ‘bomb scare’





Asda on Beddington Lane in Wallington

(Impression: David Cook)



Asda in Wallington was evacuated due to a bomb scare on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses informed MyLondon that the retail outlet, on Beddington Lane, had been evacuated by emergency services thanks to a safety warn.

Dozens of police officers, as perfectly as fireplace engines, have been noticed at the scene.

Just one shopper tweeted: “Just been evacuated from Asda in Croydon in excess of a bomb scare. Does any person know what is going on?”

One more advised MyLondon: “Beddington Asda evacuated because of to a bomb scare. Police on scene.”

Met Police stated the superstore was evacuated due to a ‘security alert’ and Beddington Lane was quickly closed for security reasons.

Police later on verified no suspicious package was uncovered and the retail store was reopening on Sunday afternoon.

Youthful guy knifed in Barking





Forensic officer gathers proof immediately after the stabbing

(Graphic: David Nathan)



A younger male has been still left with “everyday living-shifting injuries” just after being stabbed in Barking.

Crisis expert services, including London’s Air Ambulance, were called to Sandringham Street at four.32pm on Sunday to reviews of a stabbing.

A gentleman, aged in his mid-20s, was discovered with stab injuries at the scene.

He was taken to an East London medical center, the place his problem is non-daily life threatening but is lifestyle-transforming.

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of tried murder.

A law enforcement spokesperson included that a large scene stays in spot and associates of the pubic are urged to avoid the region.

Male stabbed in Hackney





Police have been known as to Brooke Road, Hackney soon after a guy was stabbed

(Impression: Google)



A gentleman was rushed to hospital just after getting stabbed in Hackney.

Unexpected emergency providers were being identified as to Brooke Street at around 5pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing.

The sufferer – whose age has not still been released – was observed with stab accidents.

He was taken to healthcare facility where by his accidents are explained as lifestyle threatening at this time.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police mentioned: “Law enforcement are on Brooke Road, Hackney immediately after a guy was stabbed all-around 5pm.

“He is been taken to healthcare facility in a lifestyle-threatening condition.

“No arrests at this early stage on the other hand our enquiries continue on.”

Everyone with data is questioned to simply call 101, quoting CAD5031/16Feb. Alternatively, get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ilford street fight leaves man with ‘stab and slash wounds’





A person was stabbed in the course of a struggle in Ilford

(Picture: David Nathan)



A male is combating for his life in clinic soon after currently being stabbed on the street in Ilford.

The Metropolitan Police say they arrived across a battle in development between two men at five.44pm on Sunday night on New North Highway.

A spokesperson for the force reported: “The London Ambulance Service also attended and a person in his 30s was suffering stab and slash wounds.

“He was taken to hospital exactly where he is in a life-threatening problem.”

A guy has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He stays in police custody. No even further aspects have been specified.

Any individual with info is asked to connect with 101. Alternatively, get hold of Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

