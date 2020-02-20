We will use your e-mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Detectfor particulars of your data safety rights Invalid E mail

A man is recovering in hospital immediately after being frequently stabbed in Morden.

Emergency expert services have been known as to Malling Gardens at soon after seven.30pm on Wednesday (February 19) to reviews of a stabbing.

Police officers and paramedics attended and a person was found with numerous stab wounds at the scene.

He was taken to medical center where by he continues to be in a significant but stable condition.

The Metropolitan Law enforcement has introduced an investigation and are still to make any arrests.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Law enforcement have been identified as to Malling Gardens in Morden at seven.37pm on Wednesday, February 19 next a report of a stabbing.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Services attended to a man who was struggling various stab wounds.

“He was taken to clinic exactly where he remains in a important but stable situation.

“No arrests enquiries go on.”

Anybody with information is asked to phone 101, quoting CAD 6704/19Feb. Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

