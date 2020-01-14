London neighborhoods with the most unhealthy streets

We all try to be healthy, but sometimes environmental factors get in the way of that goal – whether it’s snacks at work or takeout because you’re late home.

But have you ever thought that where you live can have an impact on your health?

In addition to things like air pollution, even main street stores can have an impact on your well-being – walking past a health food store means you are healthier than if you go over every day a license without a license.

The Royal Society for Public Health analyzed 146 of London’s main streets for their public health impact and published a ranking.

They based their scores on the number of different types of businesses found in and around the main streets.

Businesses viewed negative influences like licensing, tanning salons, and bookmakers, while libraries, vaping shops, and pharmacies were seen as positive influences.

Here are the top 10 healthiest and healthiest streets in London.

Unhealthy

10. Rainham, Havering

9. Canning Town, Newham

8. Harlesden, Brent

7. Neasden, Brent

6. New Addington, Croydon

5. South Norwood, Croydon

They may taste good, but it’s not a healthy choice

(Image: Olley’s Fish Experience)

4. Angel Edmonton, Enfield

3. Thornton Heath, Croydon

2. Roman Road (West), Tower Hamlets

1. West Green Road / Seven Sisters, Haringey

Healthier

10. Beckenham, Bromley

9. Teddington, Richmond upon Thames

8. Whetstone, Barnet

7. Kingsbury, Brent / Harrow

6. Hampstead, Camden

5. Temple Fortune, Barnet

4. St John’s Wood, City of Westminster

3. Pinner, Harrow

2. Hornchurch, Havering

1. Muswell Hill, Haringey

Note the strange comparison of the healthiest and most unhealthy areas – West Green Road / Seven Sisters in Haringey is classified as the most unhealthy while Muswell Hill, also in Haringey and only five and a half kilometers away, turns out to be the most healthy.

What is even more worrying is that the average life expectancy for residents of Muswell Hill, the area with the healthiest shopping street, is about four and a half years longer than that of Tottenham Green, where West Green Road is located, the last place.

This article is based on the latest figures provided by the RSPH.

