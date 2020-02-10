London Overground will remain partially suspended for weeks after a freight train derailed that destroyed 2.5 miles of track

Passengers on London Overground must wait several weeks before being able to reopen a section of the line after the derailment of a freight train.

The freight train derailment at Wanstead Park on January 23 has already resulted in a suspension between South Tottenham and Barking stations on the Gospel Oak Line at Barking Line for more than two weeks.

The road should not open for several weeks after 2.5 miles of track damage has been caused.

Rail replacement bus service has been provided between Walthamstow Central and Barking by calling Leyton Midland Road, Leytonstone High Road (Harrow Green), Wanstead Park and Woodgrange Park to allow passengers to complete their journey while repairs are underway. Classes.

The driver did not even realize that one of the wheels on his 22-car freight train had derailed until the Barking System indicated that there was a problem.

The train was crossing East London around 6 a.m. and causing damage between Wanstead Park and Walthamstow Queen’s Road after a single axle on the 16th wagon derailed.

A piece of rail broke due to the immense pressure from the train

The steel rails cracked, broke or pieces fell on the line, while the wooden and concrete sleepers under the tracks were also broken by the weight and force of the train, making them completely dangerous for others trains.

The damage was so severe that Network Rail will have to replace 39 pieces of rail 216 meters long as well as

5300 concrete sleepers

900 wooden sleepers

Removal and replacement of 10,000 tonnes of ballast during track replacement

Wood replacement on 10 bridges.

The derailment caused more than two and a half miles of damage

The engineers have been working on the site for weeks, but the schedule for all the necessary work has not yet been announced. The work is likely to take several weeks, some sections of the link requiring custom replacements.

Friday, February 7, Network Rail said that all of the damaged rails had been replaced and that engineers had started laying the concrete sleepers.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said, “Our engineers are working as quickly as possible to reopen the line to minimize disruption caused by this incident and work is progressing well.

“I would like to apologize to our passengers and neighbors on the side of the road and thank them for their patience during work.”

