London property prices: the cheapest area in London for first-time home buyers

Saving money to buy property in London for the first time is very difficult, especially if you already live in the capital where the cost of living is already expensive.

It can be quite difficult to finance a social life in the city, without putting reserve money in a savings account for a house.

However, while it is becoming more and more difficult for people to step up on the property ladder, the proportion of first-time buyers is increasing.

And for those who are preparing to buy an apartment, an apartment or a house in London, it can be useful to know exactly where is the cheapest.

Here is the cheapest place in London to buy a house

The real estate site Zoopla analyzed the figures and found that the average cost of a house bought by a first buyer in the country was £ 220,000.

Home prices in London can be much higher compared to the rest of the UK; for example in Kensington, the average price of a home for first time buyers is £ 1,325,000. Sensational.

But there are parts of the capital where buying a first home is more affordable.

Thus, according to Zoopla, the cheapest district in London to buy a first property is Barking and Dagenham.

The average home price for first time buyers in this part of East London is £ 300,000, and the most common property for first time buyers is a two bedroom apartment.

To buy a place in Barking and Dagenham, you will need a household income of £ 66,750, which is significantly lower compared to other parts of the capital.

The area is about nine miles from central London and is an idyllic place to live as it is a section of the Thames Gateway that is a national priority for urban regeneration.

