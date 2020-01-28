London Rent Prices: The London Rent Escape You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Young Londoners all know the struggle right now – how hard it is to save for a house when we have to pay so much in rent.

But now there may be a way for us to finally start moving up the ladder.

Have you heard of middle rent plans?

According to research by YouGov and Dolphin Living, 1 in 10 tenants in London do not have one.

Intermediate rent plans offer a 20% discount on rent at market level, if you meet the criteria.

In 2019, a third of working Londoners spent more than 45% of their monthly income on rent, so it’s surprising that more people are missing out on the available discount.

The program is designed to give people the opportunity to save for a deposit, so that they can buy a home in the next five years.

It almost seems too good to be true.

Here are the criteria that you have defined in order to benefit from the discount.

Are you eligible?

(According to sharetobuy.com)

You usually have to be a first-time buyer, that is, you don’t already own a home. If you already own it, you must be selling it

Accommodations are generally rented on a Shorthold insured rental basis, with a six month contract period, but may be extended, depending on the owner’s future plans.

Olivia Harris, CEO of Dolphin Living, said: “This research highlights a number of issues that affect London’s rental workforce. Most strikingly, almost a third spends more than the maximum amount allowed of their income for rent.

“Three-quarters of tenants surveyed have expressed a desire to own their own home, but only one-third of our survey respondents believe they will be able to access home ownership in London. One of the biggest barriers is saving money for a deposit. “

Who provides the program?

Besides Dolphin Living, which has properties in Pimlico, Camden, Lambeth and Hammersmith, there are other housing associations in the city that offer the program.

Such as Newlon Homes, which has houses in north and east London, and Network Homes, which has houses in Hackney, Islington and Harrow.

So the next time you worry about rent payments, it’s worth checking out if you want a discount.

