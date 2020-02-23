[london-temperature:-the-exact-moments-45mph-winds-will-batter-the-city]

Immediately after two consecutive weekends of storms, those people hoping for a calm weekend in the cash will be left disappointed.

In accordance to weather gurus The Satisfied Business, large rain and sturdy gusts are forecast to sweep across London on Sunday (February 23) with speeds reaching 40mph.

While the damp and windy spell is predicted to serene down by this night, the unsettled problems will last most of the morning and afternoon.

The Met Office’s forecast for Sunday in London and the South East states: “Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, robust winds and gales close to the coast.

“Becoming drier and less windy via the early portion of the afternoon with sunny spells building throughout the north of the region. Maximum temperature 13 degrees Celsius.”





So here is an hour by hour forecast for right now in London when winds are predicted to hit all around 40mph.

Saturday , February 23

7am – Gentle rain, winds of 39 mph

8am – Light rain, winds of 39 mph

9am – Mild rain, winds of 39 mph

10am – Overcast, winds of 40 mph

11am – Overcast, winds of 39 mph

12pm – Heavy rain, winds of 36mph

1pm – Sunny intervals, winds of 32 mph

2pm – Overcast, winds of 30 mph

3pm – Cloudy, winds of 28 mph

4pm – Overcast, winds of 25 mph

5pm Cloudy, winds of 22 mph

6pm – Cloudy, winds of 17 mph

7pm – Cloudy, winds of 13 mph

8pm – Cloudy, winds of 11 mph

9pm – Cloudy, winds of 9 mph

10pm – Cloudy, winds of eight mph

11pm – Overcast, winds of 8mph

