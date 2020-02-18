[london-theatre-week-is-again-for-2020-with-very-affordable-west-stop-tickets]

We will use your electronic mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Recognizefor aspects of your facts security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

London Theatre Week is returning for 2020.

The week-extensive occasion from TodayTix presents theatregoers the chance to get very affordable tickets to the most significant displays on the West End.

As element of the event theatregoers can get their hands on tickets for £15, £25 and £35 from February 24 till March 8.

TodayTix introduced London Theatre Week very last 12 months in partnership with major producers as an entry initiative to assure that theatregoers have an opportunity to see top rated reveals at inexpensive charges.

The ticketing app which connects audiences to theatre tickets all around the planet is continuing its mission ‘to locate a seat for everybody at the theatre’ this year.

In 2019 it integrated more affordable tickets to demonstrates like Reserve of Mormon, Appear From Absent, nine to 5, Aladdin and College of Rock.

This year’s shows involved in the present are becoming retained tightly beneath wraps and will be unveiled on the TodayTix web-site on the day (February 24).

But the web page has confirmed that 35 of the major West Conclude demonstrates will be readily available on the TodayTix app as portion of the 7 days.

Some of the most important demonstrates on the West End include things like Wicked, The Lion King, Hamilton and Matilda, even though new demonstrates are opening which include the return of Hello there Dolly! and Really Girl and Pricey Evan Hansen and & Juliet both equally of which opened in late 2019.

Whilst Hollywood stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Emilia Clarke, Jessica Chastain and Timothée Chalamet will head to London’s West Stop this calendar year for runs in plays Sunday In The Park With George, The Seagull, A Doll’s Residence and 4000 Miles.

To find out more about London Theatre Week and to obtain tickets go to londontheatreweek.com.

Additionally to see additional on offer via TodayTix go to todaytix.com or obtain the app for iOS or Android.