[london-theatre-week-provides-consist-of-the-lion-king,-matilda-and-much-more]

London Theatre 7 days is formally back again for 2020.
The week-long function kicked off on Monday (February 24) giving theatregoers the chance to invest in economical tickets to some of the greatest West End exhibits.
There is a lot more than 40 reveals incorporated in the celebration with tickets priced at £15, £25 and £35. This includes The Reserve of Mormon, Expensive Evan Hansen, Waitress, Les Miserables and The Lion King.
The delivers are now available from todaytix.com and the application and are working till March eight.
Also featuring in the occasion are Magic Mike Stay, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Appear From Away, The Girl In Black and Life of Pi.
Ticketing application, TodayTix introduced London Theatre 7 days very last calendar year in partnership with primary producers as an accessibility initiative to make certain that theatregoers have an opportunity to see best exhibits at cost-effective costs.
The app is continuing its mission ‘to locate a seat for absolutely everyone at the theatre’ this calendar year, with extra than 40 shows bundled in the London Theatre 7 days offer you:
& Juliet
9 to 5: The Musical
A Number
Austentatious
Child Reindeer
Be Extra Chill
The Book of Mormon
Metropolis of Angels
Appear From Away
The Comedy About Financial institution Robbery
Dear Evan Hansen
The Doctor
Endgame
Everybody’s Speaking About Jamie
The Wonderful Gatsby
Leopoldstadt
Les Miserables
Lifetime of Pi
The Lion King
Kunene and the King
Magic Mike Live
Magic Goes Wrong
Mamma Mia!
Mary Poppins
Matlida
The Phantom of the Opera
On Blueberry Hill
The Seagull
The Shark is Broken
Sherlock
Sleepless
Uncle Vanya
Waitress
The Watsons
The Wedding day Singer
Witness for the Prosecution
The Female in Black
Thriller Live
The Participate in That Goes Wrong
Really like, Really like, Love
The Take a look at
To obtain out much more about London Theatre Week and to invest in tickets go to londontheatreweek.com.
Moreover to see much more on offer you by way of TodayTix go to todaytix.com or down load the app for iOS or Android.