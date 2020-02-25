[london-theatre-week-provides-consist-of-the-lion-king,-matilda-and-much-more]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Detectfor facts of your facts security rights Invalid Electronic mail

London Theatre 7 days is formally back again for 2020.

The week-long function kicked off on Monday (February 24) giving theatregoers the chance to invest in economical tickets to some of the greatest West End exhibits.

There is a lot more than 40 reveals incorporated in the celebration with tickets priced at £15, £25 and £35. This includes The Reserve of Mormon, Expensive Evan Hansen, Waitress, Les Miserables and The Lion King.

The delivers are now available from todaytix.com and the application and are working till March eight.

Also featuring in the occasion are Magic Mike Stay, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Appear From Away, The Girl In Black and Life of Pi.

Ticketing application, TodayTix introduced London Theatre 7 days very last calendar year in partnership with primary producers as an accessibility initiative to make certain that theatregoers have an opportunity to see best exhibits at cost-effective costs.

The app is continuing its mission ‘to locate a seat for absolutely everyone at the theatre’ this calendar year, with extra than 40 shows bundled in the London Theatre 7 days offer you:

& Juliet

9 to 5: The Musical

A Number

Austentatious

Child Reindeer

Be Extra Chill

The Book of Mormon

Metropolis of Angels

Appear From Away

The Comedy About Financial institution Robbery

Dear Evan Hansen

The Doctor

Endgame

Everybody’s Speaking About Jamie

The Wonderful Gatsby

Leopoldstadt

Les Miserables

Lifetime of Pi

The Lion King

Kunene and the King

Magic Mike Live

Magic Goes Wrong

Mamma Mia!

Mary Poppins

Matlida

The Phantom of the Opera

On Blueberry Hill

The Seagull

The Shark is Broken

Sherlock

Sleepless

Uncle Vanya

Waitress

The Watsons

The Wedding day Singer

Witness for the Prosecution

The Female in Black

Thriller Live

The Participate in That Goes Wrong

Really like, Really like, Love

The Take a look at

To obtain out much more about London Theatre Week and to invest in tickets go to londontheatreweek.com.

Moreover to see much more on offer you by way of TodayTix go to todaytix.com or down load the app for iOS or Android.