London underground commuters have left underground reviews on TripAdvisor – and they’re hilarious

London is a big city brimming with energy, so visitors and commuters need a quick and easy way to get around the city.

So see the London Underground. The network has 11 wonderful lines connecting most pockets of the capital, and we love it.

And although we can all criticize the metro until the cows come home, it is ultimately a cheap and easy way to travel, much faster than using the busy roads above the ground .

On TripAdvisor, there are an astonishing 44,000 reviews on the London Underground, and even though more than half of them are rated “excellent”, not everyone is satisfied with their experience.

While some TripAdvisor reviews have credible reasons why they didn’t like it, other apologies are rather funny.

Here are some reviews of the London Underground that made us laugh out loud.

“Cars are like tubes”

It is safe to say that Richard G, from Boston in the United States, thinks the London Underground is horrible, he said: “We bought weekly passes. I mounted the tube once and NEVER MORE.

“The Central Line is TOO TOO far below the surface of the Earth. Three very long and steep escalators to get there. And the cars are like tubes. So we walked and took taxis everywhere. The metro is not for me!”

I think someone may have misunderstood the terms of the London Underground and, “Let’s go get the underground ?!”

‘Dirty’

London Underground can get busy

One person, named ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ Μ, explained their experience: “Horrible. Small, crowded, dirty. His Majesty’s metro, one of the oldest is one of the dirtiest, sorry to say, nevertheless practical.”

We hate announcing the news, but the Victoria Line is not a royal heritage.

But a critic named MM loves our time-worn London underground system and explains: “I love this historic underground system. It is very well preserved as old as possible.

“I particularly like the railings and escalators at the station (I forgot if it’s at St. James station or Swiss Cottage … or another …). I love the wooden escalator. ” We hear you MM!

‘Too much people’

TripAdvisor user Alademi Mazen of Morocco was not impressed by the unsuspecting crowd using the network at the same time in a capital, saying: “Not a fan of London transport! Too many people and rude people! Quite shocked by the seriousness of rush hour things. “

The challenge of commuting during rush hour is part of the pleasure of living or visiting this great city.

It’s like a huge team building exercise where we all stand together like sardines, form orderly queues on the platforms and try to stand up straight and not fall into the towers of those who are lucky enough to get a seat.

And it looks like a reviewer named Jim B from Newcastle can also see the fun during rush hour, saying, “Call me weird but I love the Tube. There’s something about the eclectic mix people and the history of this marvel of engineering never ceases to fascinate me.

“I find it easy to use, inexpensive and reliable.”

That’s the spirit, Jim.

“Pickpockets galore”

One person thinks the Tube is the perfect place to hack your stuff.

Rolly B said, “While the title stays. The pickpockets galore and my god it stinks! Make sure you keep your mind on you and your purse closed.”

I have the impression that this review is a line taken from the film Oliver Twist.

However, if you’ve been pickpocketed, it’s really horrible, but it’s problematic on public transportation around the world – not just in London.

In addition, some people monitor the smell and enjoy the ride, like a critic by the name of Tonyzeroseven who said: “It’s incredible. Overcrowded, yes sometimes. Reliable? Especially. Expensive? No. Dirty, yes … But what a network on such a large area. ”

The Tube comes between love, apparently

One guy, Richard W, accuses the London Underground of “missing love”.

He said, “My girlfriend had to wait 14 minutes for a hit at Finsbury Park. It has now cost us 14 minutes of essential love.”

I hate to announce Richard to you, but the course of true love never went well …

You can read all of TripAdvisor’s comments on the London Underground here.

