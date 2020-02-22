[london-underground-delays-dwell:-updates-as-central-line-closes-after-individual-hit-by-practice]

The Central Line has been suspended concerning White Town and Liverpool Road immediately after a particular person was strike by a practice.

A Central Line practice struck the human being on the Central London extend of the busy Tube route on a working day loaded with strike and planned closures on the London Underground community.

Crisis expert services have been termed to the scene and are working with the particular person struck by the train.

There are severe delays along the rest of the Central Line. Bakerloo Line products and services are impacted by strike action and the Metropolitan and Circle traces are also affected.

Central Line tweeted: “Our recent standing is no provider White Town to Liverpool Avenue whilst crisis expert services deal with a casualty on the monitor. Severe delays on the rest of the line.”

Adhere to the are living site below for the hottest updates on the incident.