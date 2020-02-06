London Underground delays live: serious disruption on Jubilee Line and Metropolitan Line

Commuters face serious delays in the London Underground due to a faulty train.

There is a major disruption on the Jubilee Line and the Metropolitan Line Thursday morning (February 6) following a faulty train at Neasden.

There are delays on the entire Jubilee line, while there is no service between Baker Street and Aldgate on the Metropolitan line.

There are serious delays on the rest of the metropolitan line.

London Underground tickets are accepted on bus lines in the affected areas.

Commuters who hope to travel on the affected lines this morning went to social media to express their frustration.

One woman said on Twitter, “There are significant delays and the tubes are full. Trains arrive like every 20 minutes.”

Another added: “Jubilee Line is a morning rush hour disaster.”

