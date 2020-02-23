[london-underground-delays-stay:-updates-as-bakerloo-line-strike-proceeds-all-through-weekend-of-closures]

Motorists on the Bakerloo Line are walking out for yet another 24-hour interval more than ongoing disputes with London Underground .

Staff members on the line now walked out for 24 hours, from 12pm on Friday (February 21) to 12pm on Saturday (February 22).

A 2nd strike is prepared from 12pm on Sunday (February 23) to 12pm on Monday (February 24).

Despite the fact that not all Bakerloo Line motorists are members of the striking RMT union, number of expert services have been capable to operate on the line all weekend.

Transport for London has explained to MyLondon that it are unable to assure any products and services on the Bakerloo Line during the whole weekend.

Throughout the very last strike, products and services ended up running north of Queens Park on the Bakerloo but there was no service through Central London .

Examine Extra Present day most read through stories on MyLondon

Later on Saturday, the complete line was operating but with intense delays.

There as been a superior services on the Bakerloo Line on Sunday early morning, although numerous other closures and section closures throughout the network are likely to put tension in the Tubes.

For the most up-to-date updates on the Bakerloo strike and the relaxation of the disruptions, stick to the reside website down below.