[london-underground-delays-stay:-updates-as-bakerloo-line-strike-proceeds-all-through-weekend-of-closures]

Motorists on the Bakerloo Line are walking out for yet another 24-hour interval more than ongoing disputes with London Underground .
Staff members on the line now walked out for 24 hours, from 12pm on Friday (February 21) to 12pm on Saturday (February 22).
A 2nd strike is prepared from 12pm on Sunday (February 23) to 12pm on Monday (February 24).
Despite the fact that not all Bakerloo Line motorists are members of the striking RMT union, number of expert services have been capable to operate on the line all weekend.
Transport for London has explained to MyLondon that it are unable to assure any products and services on the Bakerloo Line during the whole weekend.
Throughout the very last strike, products and services ended up running north of Queens Park on the Bakerloo but there was no service through Central London .
Later on Saturday, the complete line was operating but with intense delays.
There as been a superior services on the Bakerloo Line on Sunday early morning, although numerous other closures and section closures throughout the network are likely to put tension in the Tubes.
For the most up-to-date updates on the Bakerloo strike and the relaxation of the disruptions, stick to the reside website down below.
Qasim Peracha
Which other strains are closed?
Even though Bakerloo line motorists are hanging, there are a quantity of other minefields to avoid this weekend on the network.
- The overall Circle line is out of motion
- The District is suspended between South Kensington and East Ham
- There is no provider in between Baker Road and Barking on the Hammersmith and Town
- And no assistance involving Baker Avenue and Aldgate on the Metropolitan line
You can find all the rest of the Tube closures as properly as individuals on the Overground and DLR listed here.
Qasim Peracha
What we know
The Bakerloo line is starting its 2nd 24-hour strike of the weekend soon.
RMT motorists will take section in the walkout but it is not still apparent how products and services will be afflicted.
In the course of the final strike, which ended close to 24 hrs in the past, trains have been only managing involving Harrow and Wealdstone and Queen’s Park.