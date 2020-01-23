London Underground Line Closed for “Several Days” After Derailed Train Causing “Significant Damage”

A derailed train caused significant damage to a two-mile section of the London Overground track.

The derailment occurred on the London Overground Gospel Oak line at Barking between Leyton Midland Road and Walthamstow Queens Road shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday 23 January.

Fortunately, it was a freight car that derailed and no one was injured.

The catastrophic failure caused “considerable damage” to a two-mile stretch of track, according to Network Rail.

This will need to be replaced before normal service can resume.

The cause of the derailment is unknown, but investigators are considering it.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Our initial assessment is that repairs will take several days, but a closer look is necessary to fully understand the extent of the damage and the work we need to do to repair it.

“We are sorry for the disruption this will cause and we will continue to work with London Overground to keep everyone informed, as we know more.”

There is currently no London Overground service between Barking and South Tottenham. This should continue for several days.

Passengers are advised to check TfL Journey Planner before traveling to find the best alternative route.

A rail replacement bus service operates between Walthamstow Central and Barking calling to Leyton Midland Road, Leytonstone High Road (Harrow Green), Wanstead Park and Woodgrange Park.

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are any works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

Did you see what happened Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

.