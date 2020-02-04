London Underground tickets: how much does a travel card cost and where you can buy one

The London Underground may seem cheap for a single £ 2.40 trip, but it all adds up if you use it all the time.

Whether you are in London just for the day or the week, or you actually live here, it is worth finding the cheapest way to organize your trip.

For many people, this means buying a travel card.

Travel cards are of different types and give you unlimited access to buses, tubes, trams, DLR, London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail in London.

Types of travel cards

Day trip card

They give you unlimited travel for a whole day. There are two types:

Travel cards at any time: You can use for the date indicated on the ticket and for trips starting before 4.30 am the next day.

Off-peak day passes: you can use from 9:30 am (Monday to Friday) and at any time on weekends or holidays for the date indicated on the ticket and for trips starting before 4:30 am the next day.

It’s Worth Knowing How Much A Travel Card Would Save You On London Underground Travel

(Image: RAIB / PA wire)

Group travel card

Unlimited travel for a group of ten or more people traveling together for one day.

Travel from 9:30 am (Monday to Friday), anytime on weekends or holidays for the date shown on the ticket and before 4:30 am the next day.

The two day passes can only be purchased in the form of paper tickets.

Travelcard subscriptions

If you stay longer because like us you love London, you can consider a travel card subscription.

You can choose between a seven-day, monthly, three-month, six-month subscription, an odd period, or an annual travel card subscription.

The savings made on them are quite decent, especially those in the longer term.

With annual travel cards, you get 12 months of travel for the price of ten and a half years.

Travelcards can also be used on London buses

(Image: Wandsworth Council)

It is cheaper to choose a monthly travel card than four seven-day cards.

You can still travel before 4:30 a.m. the day after your travel card expires. The subscription can start any day of the week and be used at any time, so it doesn’t matter if you arrive in London mid-week for example.

Where you can use travel cards

Buses and trams

You can use travel cards on all buses and as long as your travel card is valid in zones 3, 4, 5 or 6, you can use it on all trams.

Tube, DLR, London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail

Make sure you buy a travel card covering all the areas you need to travel to and go to. Try it, but if you only rarely go to a certain area, you can add payment as you go if your travel card is on your Oyster Card or buy an extension ticket.

If you take the tram to work every day, why not look for a travel card to save money?

(Image: David Cook)

Emirates Air Line

Travelcards allow you to benefit from discounts on Emirates Air Line.

River service

You can use your Travelcard to obtain 1/3 of the rates for river boats on certain services, but check first.

How you buy travelcards

Day trip cards, whether for a single person or a group, are only in the form of paper tickets.

Buy them at ticket machines at Tube, DLR, London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail stations, at ticket offices at London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail stations, at reception centers and at the Tramlink store in Croydon.

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are road works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

You can purchase longer travel cards (seven days, monthly, three months, six months or odd, or yearly) on an Oyster card. You can buy it online or on the Oyster / contactless app, Oyster ticket offices, ticket offices and machines in stations and reception centers.

Make sure to add your card to a contactless and Oyster account you created so that if you lose it or it is stolen, you don’t have to buy a brand new one.

How much do travel cards cost

The 2020 prices are as follows.

Day trip cards

Zones 1-4 – £ 13.50

Zones 1-6 – Off peak – £ 13.50, peak – £ 19.50

Zones 1-9 – Off peak – £ 14.30, peak £ 24.30

Weekly travel cards

Zones 1-2 – £ 36.10

Zones 1-3 – £ 42.40

Zones 1-4 – £ 51.90

Zones 1-5 – £ 61.70

Zones 1-6 – £ 66.00

Zones 1-7 – £ 71.80

Zones 1-8 – £ 84.80

Zones 1-9 – £ 94.10

Monthly travel cards

Zones 1-2 – £ 138.70

Zones 1-3 – £ 162.90

Zones 1-4 – £ 199.30

Zones 1-5 – £ 237.00

Zones 1-6 – £ 253.50

Zones 1-7 – £ 275.80

Zones 1-8 – £ 325.70

Zones 1-9 – £ 361.40

Oyster and contactless cards

You can use Oyster cards to pay as you go or put travel cards in them

(Image: PA)

The completely alternative way to travel on London public transport is to pay as you go.

As mentioned, you can get a travel card on your Oyster Card.

But you can also use it by recharging it and paying by way.

You can also use a contactless debit or credit card to pay as you go.

The advantages of this are that you only pay for the journeys you make, you can travel on the entire network at any time, and there is also an automatic daily cap, even on pay as you go.

Want more news? Go to the MyLondon home page.

.