London Underground weekend closings: all underground lines will open on January 18-19

As the weekend leading up to Blue Monday (January 20) approaches, many Londoners will be looking for fun and entertainment.

Whether you are sightseeing or city evenings, there are some public transport closings to take into account.

In a surprising turn of events, expect crowded tube stations, as the often unpredictable London Underground has no scheduled closings this weekend.

All lists apply to Saturday and Sunday (January 18 and 19), unless otherwise indicated.

All lines are open this weekend! Hurray

(Image: Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images)

London Overground

During the weekend (January 18-19), trains will not stop at Whitechapel Station, including the Overground Night service on Friday and Saturday in London.

This is due to the construction work of Crossrail.

Use local bus lines 205 to / from Shoreditch High Street or D3 to / from Shadwell.

Network Rail is carrying out work that will affect the following London Overground services:

On Saturday January 18 and Sunday January 19, there will be no service between Gospel Oak and Barking. Replacement buses will run between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters (for South Tottenham) and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

Use the Victoria line or local buses between Seven Sisters and Walthamstow Central.

On Sunday January 19, there will be a service between:

Sydenham and Crystal Palace

Rail replacement buses will run between Crystal Palace and Norwood Junction / West Croydon.

Use local buses as an alternative.

Stratford and Richmond

No service until 10am.

Use the District line between Gunnersbury and Richmond, and other underground and local bus lines elsewhere.

Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction

No service until 11:15 a.m.

Use local buses.

Camden Road and Stratford

No service after 9:45 p.m.

Rail replacement buses will operate.

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, tube, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are any works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

For Caledonian Road & Barnsbury, use the local bus line 274 to / from Camden Road or walk to / from Highbury & Islington.

Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction

No service after 10 p.m.

Use rail replacement buses or local bus line 30.

From Monday January 20 to Thursday January 23 there will be no westbound service from Camden Road to Willesden Junction after 11.59pm each evening. Use local buses.

TfL Rail

On Sunday January 19, there will be a reduced service between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.

This is due to the upgrading of overhead cables.

Trains will not stop on Acton Main Line or West Ealing.

Buses and roads

Transportation to London expects to provide good service this weekend, but bus and road users may be affected by some changes. Buses can be delayed, diverted or stop before their normal destination.

Soho

Until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, Charing Cross Road will be closed north from Little Newport Street to Shaftesbury Avenue.

This is due to utility work.

Highbury

From Saturday January 20 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday January 20 at 5:00 a.m., Seven Sisters Road will be closed in both directions at the Rock Street junction near Finsbury Park Station.

This is due to the Network Rail bridge work.

Westminster

From 8 p.m. Monday January 20 to 5 p.m. Saturday February 15, Victoria Street will be closed east between Buckingham Gate and Dacre Street.

This is due to road works.

Kew Bridge

Until fall 2020, construction of bike path 9 will take place at the junction of Kew Bridge, A205 Chiswick High Road and A315 High Street / Kew Bridge Road.

Lane closures will be in place 24 hours a day at and near the intersection.

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, tube, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are any works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

From 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, there will be no left turn from Kew Bridge to A315 High Street / Kew Bridge Road.

Bus lines 65 and N65 will be bypassed.

Santander cycles

The following docking stations will be out of service this weekend:

Hoxton Station, Hoxton

This is due to a power failure.

Butler Place, Westminster

This is due to a power failure.

George Street, Westminster

This is due to a power failure.

Allow more time for your trip and if possible, travel outside of peak periods.

.