[london-underground-weekend-closures:-all-the-tube-strains-shut-on-sunday,-march-1]

If you explained to a Londoner that Sunday is a working day of relaxation you would possibly get a weird glance.

It is really a working day of very long walks in the park, catching up with a couple buddies and perhaps dealing with oneself to a Sunday Roast.

Specially on a working day like now (March 1) when the sunlight is shining, being in all day is likely to leave it squandered.

But if you are out and about its essential to know precisely how you’re likely to be getting all over .

So right here are all the trains and buses that usually are not jogging right now, in element or in whole.

All data was proper at the time of publishing in accordance to Transport for London .

Waterloo & Metropolis line

There are no trains running right now which is regular observe for the line on Sundays.

Trains will commence yet again at 6am tomorrow (Monday, March two).

Piccadilly line

There is no assistance amongst Acton Town and Uxbridge currently, in its place passengers are required to get substitute buses.

The PL4 will operate Acton Town – Ealing Common – North Ealing – Hanger Lane (For Central line and Park Royal) – Alperton – Sudbury City – Sudbury Hill – South Harrow – Rayners Lane

The ML1 will run Harrow-on-the-Hill – West Harrow (Treve Avenue) – South Harrow – Rayners Lane – Eastcote – Ruislip Manor – Ruislip – West Ruislip (For Central line) – Ickenham – Hillingdon – Uxbridge





You should not get caught up in journey chaos

Metropolitan line

These days there’ll be no provider amongst Harrow-on-the-Hill and Uxbridge.

This line shares the observe with the Piccadilly line which signifies mend is effective are affecting both of them.

It also usually means you can get the similar substitution buses.

The ML1 Services will run Harrow-on-the-Hill – West Harrow (Treve Avenue) – South Harrow – Rayners Lane – Eastcote – Ruislip Manor – Ruislip – West Ruislip (For Central line) – Ickenham – Hillingdon – Uxbridge

London Overground

There are two independent closures on the Overground but fortunately you would be pretty unlucky to impacted by both.

The initial is in between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction where no trains will be managing.

In its place you can capture the M Service replacement bus which runs Canada H2o – Surrey Quays – Queens Street Peckham – Peckham Rye – Denmark Hill – Clapham High Avenue – Wandsworth Highway – Clapham Junction.

The next closure is concerning Romford and Upminster.

Travellers are staying advised to use area buses.





Luckily closures usually are not too bad this weekend but nonetheless make certain you usually are not likely to be caught out

Rail services

There is no TfL provider between Liverpool Avenue and Romford.

Travellers are encouraged to use the London Underground to get to Stratford/ Newbury Park and then get a substitute bus from there.

The C Provider will be operating Stratford (Stratford Metropolis Bus Station, for Maryland) – Forest Gate (Romford Street) – Manor Park (Romford Street) – Ilford – Seven Kings – Goodmayes – Chadwell Heath (Wagney Highway) – RomfordService D: Newbury Park (For Central line) – Chadwell Heath (Wagney Street) – Romford.

There are also no trains involving Paddington and Ealing Broadway.

You will be able to get the London Underground in its place if you’re going that way.

There will be a lowered company amongst Ealing Broadway and Hayes & Harlington with trains managing each 15 minutes.





