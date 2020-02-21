[london-underground-weekend-closures:-the-tube-traces-which-are-shut-on-february-22-and-23]

The weekend is last but not least here and it is the initial one in a whilst exactly where we are not going to have a large storm.

Time to get out into the town and have pleasurable at last!

This weekend although there are some closures for engineering functions on the London Underground, London Overground, TfL Rail and there could be some alterations to London buses and trams.

If any of the following closures influence you, make guaranteed you system your journey accordingly.

All listings apply to Saturday (February 22) and Sunday (February 23) unless mentioned if not.

Some Tube traces are shut this weekend

London Underground

Bakerloo Line

A strike is planned by Bakerloo Line operators from the RMT union between Friday (February 21), and Monday (February 24).

If the strike goes ahead, solutions will be severely influenced on the Bakerloo Line.

Consumers should full their journeys on the Bakerloo Line by 12pm on Friday, and use choice routes for the rest of the strike.

Where by probable, be sure to travel outside of the peaks and stay clear of most important interchange stations like Paddington throughout the Monday morning peak, as they are expected to be very busy. On Saturday and Sunday 23, Bakerloo trains will not prevent at Paddington station. This is owing to station operates. Use different Tube or regional bus routes.

Circle Line

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no assistance on the overall line. This is due to line modernisation work. Use alternative Tube or community bus routes.

District Line

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no service between South Kensington and East Ham. This is due to line modernisation perform.

Use alternate Tube, neighborhood or replacement bus solutions. Rail substitution buses will operate amongst Liverpool Road and Barking, and involving Canning City and Barking.

Hammersmith and City Line

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no company concerning Baker Road and Barking. This is due to line modernisation get the job done. Use choice Tube, local or substitution bus companies.

Rail alternative buses will run between Liverpool Street and Barking, and in between Canning City and Barking.

Metropolitan Line

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no support involving Baker Street and Aldgate. This is because of to line modernisation get the job done. Use option Tube or regional bus routes.

Northern Line

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no support amongst Camden City and Significant Barnet concerning one.30am and three.30am, all through Friday and Saturday Night time Tube. This is because of to track operate. Use community bus route N20 instead.

There will be no support in between Moorgate and Kennington. This is thanks to Bank station upgrade function. Use option Tube or area bus routes.

London Overground

On Saturday and Sunday, trains will not quit at Whitechapel station, which includes all through Friday and Saturday Night time Overground services.

This is due to London Underground line modernisation get the job done. Use regional bus routes 205 to and from Shoreditch Large Road or route D3 to and from Shadwell. Community Rail is carrying out do the job which will have an effect on the subsequent London Overground services. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no company involving:

Edmonton Green and Cheshunt. All trains from Liverpool Road to Cheshunt will divert to Enfield Town. Use Increased Anglia providers to travel concerning Liverpool Street and Cheshunt (by using Tottenham Hale). Alternatively, use local bus routes

Romford and Upminster. Use local bus routes 165, 248 or 370

On Saturday, there will be no provider involving Willesden Junction and Shepherd’s Bush. Use nearby bus routes 220 or 228. On Sunday, there will be no services involving:

Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction. Use area buses

Wandsworth Road and Clapham Junction. Use local buses or Southern Railway solutions amongst Battersea Park and Clapham Junction

Kilburn High Road and Euston until eventually 12.15pm and right after 8.15pm. This is thanks to Community Rail observe get the job done and HS2 do the job. Use alternate Tube or local bus routes

London Trams

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no support concerning Wimbledon and Dundonald Highway. This is owing to infrastructure work.

All trams will start off from and finish at Dundonald Highway, which is a 10-moment walk from Wimbledon.

Alternatively, use local bus route 93 to/from Morden Highway tram quit or routes 163 or 164 to and from Merton Park tram prevent.

TfL Rail

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no service amongst Liverpool Road and Shenfield.

This is due to observe work, overhead line enhancement and Crossrail station work.

Tickets will be approved on community bus route 25 involving Stratford and Ilford.

Rail replacement buses will run concerning Romford and Stratford, and between Shenfield and Newbury Park.

Buses and roads

Bus and street users might be affected by the subsequent changes this weekend. A very good assistance is expected, but buses might be delayed, diverted or halt quick of their regular destination. Rotherhithe Tunnel and roundabout: Till Monday, Rotherhithe Tunnel and roundabout are closed each evening involving 9pm and 5am. Jamaica Street will also be shut at times during operates. This is for carriageway resurfacing for Cycleway 4. Diversions are in location. Plan your journey ahead of time. Wapping: Right up until 11pm on Wednesday, March 11, 1 lane on The Freeway will be closed in both of those instructions in between Virginia Street and Garnet Avenue. This is thanks to do the job to improve and repair service utilities. Chelsea: Until 3pm on Tuesday, April 21, there will be a variety of closures on Cheyne Wander involving Edith Grove and Beaufort Road. There is a complete eastbound closure right until Thursday 26 March. There will then be width limitations from Friday, March 27 until eventually Monday, April 20. This is because of to utility perform.





Knightsbridge: From 5am on Saturday, February till 8pm on Sunday 1 March, the A4 Knightsbridge will be shut eastbound at the junction of William Avenue. Cyclists can use the A4 from its junction with Sloane Avenue to its junction with Hyde Park Corner. Piccadilly Underpass will be shut eastbound and two-way targeted traffic lights will be in area. This is thanks to a crane procedure. Greenwich: From 10pm on Saturday right until 9am on Sunday, March 8, there will be a series of phased road closures throughout Greenwich and North Greenwich. The next roadways will be closed at unique phases: Victoria Deep, Millennium Way, Blackwall Lane, A102, Trafalgar Road, Romney Road, Nelson Highway, Greenwich Higher Street and Norman Road. The next bus routes will be diverted all through the performs: 108, 132, 177, 180, 188, 199, 386, 422, N1, N199. Twickenham Rugby Stadium: From 3pm until eventually 5pm on Sunday, Twickenham Rugby Stadium will host the rugby match concerning England and Eire, with kick-off at 3pm. Massive crowds and enhanced traffic concentrations are predicted before and following the game.

Santander Cycles

