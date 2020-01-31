London Underground weekend closures: underground lines are closed on February 1 and 2

It’s the first weekend in February, so if you plan to celebrate the end of January, be sure to check the planned TFL closings first.

If any of the following closings affect you, plan your trip accordingly.

All lists apply to Saturday (February 1) and Sunday (February 2), unless otherwise indicated.

London Underground

District Line

There will be no service between Earl’s Court and Ealing Broadway / Richmond on the District Line. This is due to the monitoring of replacement works. Rail replacement buses will depart from Hammersmith.

Piccadilly line

On the Piccadilly line, there will be no service between Hyde Park Corner and Heathrow, during the Friday night tube service.

From 3:45 a.m. there will be no more service between Hammersmith and Heathrow. This is due to the monitoring of replacement works. Rail replacement buses will operate from Hammersmith to Heathrow.

There will also be no service between Hammersmith and Heathrow / Uxbridge all weekend.

This is also due to the monitoring of replacement works. Rail replacement bus and coach services will operate from Hammersmith bus station.

London Overground

There will be no Overground service this weekend between Gospel Oak and Barking.

Rail replacement buses will run between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters (for South Tottenham) and between Walthamstow Central and Barking. You must use the Victoria line or local buses between Seven Sisters and Walthamstow Central.

On Sunday, trains to and from Chingford will not stop at Bethnal Green. Use the Enfield Town and Cheshunt trains instead.

On Sundays until 10:15 a.m. and after 9:45 p.m. there will be no service between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town and Cheshunt (via Seven Sisters) and Chingford.

You will need to use local tube and bus alternatives between Liverpool Street and Seven Sisters. Rail replacement buses will run between Seven Sisters and Enfield Town and Cheshunt, and between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

TFL Rail

Starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday and all day on Sunday, trains will not stop at Acton Main Line, Hanwell and West Ealing, and there will be reduced service between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington. This is due to the upgrading of overhead cables.

On Sunday there will be no TFL service between Liverpool Street and Ilford. This is due to Crossrail train tests. Rail replacement buses will operate instead.

Buses and roads

TfL expects to offer a good bus service this weekend, but these buses could be delayed, diverted or stopped before their normal destination.

Oxford Street

From Sunday, Oxford Street will be closed between Tottenham Court Road and Marble Arch from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every Sunday and Monday evening until December 2020.

On Sunday evening, Oxford Street will be closed between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road. On Monday evening, Oxford Street will be closed between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch. This is due to the maintenance work of the Westminster Council.

Until Tuesday April 14, Oxford Street is closed westbound between Regent Street and North Audley Street. This is also due to the regeneration program of the Westminster Council.

Putney Bridge

From 4 a.m. on Sunday to 4 a.m. on Monday, February 3, the Putney Bridge is closed south to traffic (except buses and cyclists) with a signed detour via the Wandsworth Bridge.

This is due to the work of Thames Tideway. Lower Richmond Road is also closed eastbound. Instead, traffic will be diverted via Upper Richmond Road.

Kew Bridge

Until fall 2020, construction of bike path 9 will take place at the junction of Kew Bridge, A205 Chiswick High Road and A315 High Street / Kew Bridge Road.

Lane closures will be in place 24 hours a day at and near the intersection.

Drivers should expect delays when traveling on the A406 to Chiswick High Road, eastbound on A315 High Street / Kew Bridge Road and on Kew Bridge.

Allow more time for your trip and if possible, travel outside of peak periods.

.