London Underground weekend closures: underground lines are closed on February 8-9

It’s still the weekend in London and most of us have started planning how we are going to get around the capital to carry out our exciting plans.

But of course there will be closings for engineering work on the London Underground, the London Underground, TfL Rail and there could be modifications to London buses.

If any of the following closings affect you, plan your trip accordingly.

All lists apply to Saturday (February 7) and Sunday (February 2), unless otherwise indicated.

All information was correct at the time of publication according to Transport for London.

Check before traveling this weekend

London Underground

Circle line

There is no service between Edgware Road and Aldgate (via Victoria) on Saturday and Sunday.

This is due to improvement works. Use local metro or bus alternatives.

District Line

There will be no service between Earl’s Court and East Ham on Saturday and Sunday.

This is due to the line improvement work. Use alternative metro, bus and train routes.

Rail replacement buses will run between Liverpool Street / Canning Town and Barking.

Hammersmith and City Line

There will be no service between Hammersmith and Barking on Saturday and Sunday.

This is due to the line improvement work. Use alternative metro, bus and train routes.

Rail replacement buses will run between Liverpool Street / Canning Town and Barking.

London Overground

There will be no service between Highbury and Islington and New Cross / Clapham Junction / Crystal Palace / West Croydon on Saturday and Sunday, including Friday and Saturday evening.

This is due to the infrastructure works. Please use other train, metro, local bus or alternative services.

The replacement bus service will not operate during night hours above ground.

There will be no service between South Tottenham and Barking on Saturday while Network Rail will replace the damaged track and equipment after last month’s freight train derailment.

Use alternative, local or alternative bus services. Rail replacement buses will run between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

Sunday, there will be no service between Gospel Oak and Barking due to the planned work.

Use alternative, local or alternative bus services. Rail replacement buses will run between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

There will be no service between Camden Road and Shepherd’s Bush / Richmond on Sunday until 12:00 p.m.

Use alternative, local or alternative bus services. Rail replacement buses will run between Camden Road and Gunnersbury.

Change at Willesden Junction for local buses to Shepherd’s Bush.

TfL Rail

There will be no service between Liverpool Street and Ilford on Sunday.

This is due to testing of Crossrail trains from new tunnels to the Network Rail infrastructure. Rail replacement buses will operate.

Buses and roads

Bus and road users could be affected by the following changes this weekend. TfL expects to provide good service, but buses may be delayed, diverted or stop before their normal destination.

Tottenham Court Road: From 7:00 p.m. Friday February 7 to 11:00 p.m. Friday February 14, Tottenham Court Road will have lane restrictions at the junction of Chenies Street. This is due to the work of UKPN.

Westminster: From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, a group will form in Trafalgar Square and walk to Old Palace Yard via Whitehall and Parliament Square. Delays are to be expected along the route of the walk.

Westminster: From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, the Broad Sanctuary and Parliament Square will be closed in all directions. This is due to an event. The following bus routes will be diverted: 11, 24, 88, 148 and 211.

Central London: From 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, there will be several road closures around central London and Westminster for the London Winter Run.

Starting at 2:30 am, the Pall Mall East will be closed. Beginning at 5 a.m., Pall Mall, Whitehall, Trafalgar Square and surrounding areas, including Northumberland and Strand, as well as roads in the St James’s Park area will be closed.

From 8 a.m., Chancery Lane, New Fetter Lane, High Holborn, Fleet Street westbound, Aldwych, Kingsway and various other routes in the City of London will be closed. The Waterloo Bridge will also be closed, traffic of a suitable height can still use the Strand underpass, except between 8:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

All road closings will be lifted before 3:30 p.m., with the exception of Whitehall and the roads around St James’s Park which will open around 4:30 p.m. Delays are expected in central London north of the river. Local bus routes will either be diverted from the current route or stopped early.

Santander cycles

The following docking stations will be out of service this weekend:

Hoxton Station, Hoxton – due to power failure

George Street, Westminster – due to power failure

Guildhouse Street, Victoria – for roadworks

Canton Street, Poplar – for works by Safer Junction

