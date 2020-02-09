London weather: a tree falls on the way to the National Express coach from Victoria bus station in the middle of the Ciara storm

A shocking image shows how a National Express coach barely missed the disaster after falling from a tree near London’s Victoria Coach Station.

The big tree fell during the strong winds of Storm Ciara at Buckingham Palace Road.

The tree fell around 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, when a bus full of vacationers was heading to Luton airport.

The A1 was heading to the airport from London Central Bus Station when the three collapsed in its path.

As a result, the road is blocked eastbound, but the Victoria coaches still seem to be working.

Storm Ciara will bring winds of up to 70 mph and last all Sunday. Strong winds have already wreaked havoc on Ireland, Wales and the west coast of England.

While the buses run, there are delays for trains across the country as well as disruption to planes at Gatwick, Heathrow and London City airports.

The fallen tree at Buckingham Palace Road

(Image: @ Radical8Games)

Three trees fell on the London Underground network, disrupting trains on the Piccailly, Metropolitan and Central lines. Meanwhile, police and bodies warned of caution on the roads.

In West London, a large crane was badly damaged and “folded in half” by the wind.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a series of severe weather warnings giving the people time to prepare for the potential impacts of the storm.

Read more

The most read stories of the day on MyLondon

“Winds will increase until Saturday in Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before becoming very windy in the rest of the United Kingdom until the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely in the interior areas, with even stronger gusts of 80 mph or more along the coastal areas.”

You can stay up to date with the latest news from Storm Ciara in London on our live blog.

.