[london-weather-conditions-live:-updates-as-it-truly-is-eventually-snowing-in-elements-of-london-for-the-first-time-this-wintertime]

We have been ready for this working day for months, and now it truly is at last arrived – it really is snowing !

Numerous parts of London are presently dealing with snow, from Crystal Palace to Harrow to places in North London currently (Thursday, February 27).

Fewer lucky parts, this kind of as Westminster and Tooting are seeing sleet, but we will maintain our breaths that it may well come to be totally fledged snow quickly.

For those of you looking at absolutely nothing out your window concern not, the forecast is for sleet or snow in a lot of areas of London until 12pm now so you may well have to hold out only a very little bit longer.

There is also forecast to be snow future thirty day period – on Thursday, March 12, Wednesday, March 18, and Saturday, March 28.

