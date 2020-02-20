[london-weather-conditions:-the-correct-time-when-a-hail-storm-will-strike-the-town]

In the wake of Storm Dennis and in advance of that, Ciara, Londoners are almost certainly hoping for some brighter skies to grace the town.

But sadly, this won’t glimpse to be the circumstance.

This week has viewed grey, cloudy skies banish any hope of the sun coming out and right now (Thursday, February 20), we’re in for some even additional undesirable climate.

Not satisfied with the times of showers forged in excess of the city, the weather conditions has now taken a switch for the worst with hail forecast.

BBC Weather is predicting it to strike the cash this evening – just as most folks will be heading household from work.

You could possibly want to make a sprint for the closest bus shelter or Tube station.

Here is every little thing you want to know:

4pm

It can be heading to sink to 7C at 4pm, but it will in fact truly feel like a substantially additional chilly 4C.

Light-weight showers and a moderate breeze can be expected.

5pm

The Genuine Come to feel is a freezing 2C – so you’d improved wrap up warm.

As soon as again you can expect some showers.

6pm

Rain will switch to hail from 6pm, with moderate winds.

7pm

Lastly, the showers of the two rain and hail need to move at 7pm.

You can continue to hope grey skies though.

8pm

At 8pm, there will nonetheless be that chilly wind, with temperatures dropping to 5C.

9pm

BBC Temperature is predicting apparent skies at 9pm – if only this could transpire in the day time!

10pm

As soon as all over again, apparent skies are forecast, with temperatures dropping to really feel as cold as 1C.





11pm

It will feel as cold as 1C, with distinct skies.