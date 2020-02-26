[london-weather:-forecaster-reveals-when-snow-is-most-likely-for-where-you-live]

We’ve had a mild winter so far but the last few days have reminded Londoners just how vital it is to remember your big coat.
On some nights the temperature has dipped below zero, while gritters have been seen in parts of London making sure we can all get to work the following morning.
Snow has been predicted many times in different areas of the capital but has so far, perhaps thankfully, proved elusive.
But long-term forecasts aside, not many have forecast snow in the short or immediate term.
However, according to the weather team at Netweather , there may be a powdering of snow in some areas of London over the coming days as February draws to a close.
We’ve used the service’s snow risk indicator, which for some days shows it is more likely than not that it will snow in some London boroughs before the month is over.
Separately, sleet is also forecast in a more widespread pattern in most areas of London on Thursday (February 27).
To see when snow is most likely to hit your part of London, take a look at the snow forecast from Netweather below:
Barking and Dagenham
February 27 – 27 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Barnet
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 23 per cent chance
Bexley
February 27 – 30 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Brent
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Bromley
February 27 – 50 per cent chance
February 28 – 20 per cent chance
February 29 – 36 per cent chance
Camden
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
City of London
February 27 – 24 per cent chance
February 28 – 9 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Croydon
February 27 – 57 per cent chance
February 28 – 14 per cent chance
February 29 – 42 per cent chance
Ealing
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 36 per cent chance
Enfield
February 27 – 30 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Greenwich
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Hackney
February 27 – 24 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Hammersmith and Fulham
February 27 – 30 per cent chance
February 28 – 9 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Haringey
February 27 – 27per cent chance
February 28 – 14 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Harrow
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Havering
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 40 per cent chance
Hillingdon
February 27 – 30 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 36 per cent chance
Hounslow
February 27 – 27 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 48 per cent chance
Islington
February 27 – 30 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Kensington and Chelsea
February 27 – 24 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 40 per cent chance
Kingston upon Thames
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Lambeth
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Lewisham
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Merton
February 27 – 41 per cent chance
February 28 – 18 per cent chance
February 29 – 0 per cent chance
Newham
February 27 – 24 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 24 per cent chance
Redbridge
February 27 – 30 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Richmond upon Thames
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Southwark
February 27 – 27 per cent chance
February 28 – 0 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Sutton
February 27 – 50 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Tower Hamlets
February 27 – 24 per cent chance
February 28 – 9 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
Waltham Forest
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 9 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Wandsworth
February 27 – 34 per cent chance
February 28 – 12 per cent chance
February 29 – 18 per cent chance
Westminster
February 27 – 27 per cent chance
February 28 – 9 per cent chance
February 29 – 30 per cent chance
