London Weather: Here is the exact date on which London should feel the coldest this winter

Temperatures seemed to drop at least on weekends, with London feeling extremely cold this weekend.

The cold spell is expected to continue this week with weather experts. The Met Office predicts Tuesday January 21 will also be a very cold day.

Their forecast states: “A cold day Tuesday with fog and frost slow to dissipate. Otherwise generally fine and dry with sunny waves and light winds, but a little more cloudy later. Maximum temperature 7 ° C.”

Although it will be a little warmer towards the end of the week, the city will become very bitter over the next few months as the winter season continues.

But when will the temperatures in London be the coldest this winter?

Well, according to Accuweather, climates are expected to drop in March.

March 14 will be the coldest day of this winter

His long-term forecast predicted that the coldest day of this winter will be Friday, March 14, when temperatures reach zero degrees at night but feel like -9 degrees cold.

During the day, temperatures should reach 10 degrees, but they will feel like 4 degrees, and rain should also fall throughout the day.

Basically, March 14 will be a wet, freezing and miserable day overall.

* Correct forecast at time of publication

