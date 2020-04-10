London weather: Hour by hour forecast as Good Friday set to be hottest day of the year so far

London is set to be blessed with beautiful 24 degree heat this Good Friday (April 10).

You might have lost track of the days during the London lockdown. But if the forecasters are right, it will feel exactly as it should for a bank holiday – perfectly sunny.

While many things seem uncertain at the moment, hopefully this glorious weather will remind us of life’s simple pleasures.

It’s still important for us all to stick to social distancing rules whatever the weather.

Remember that the Health Secretary has said that sunbathing in parks is not allowed at the moment.

You can still bask in sunshine from your garden (if you’re lucky enough have one), on a relaxed walk around your area, or just from an open window.

Crack out the factor 50!

Below is an hour by hour forecast of the hottest day of the year so far according to the BBC, accurate at the time of reporting:

6am

10 degrees and partly cloudy

7am

10 degrees with sunny intervals

8am

11 degrees and sunny

9am

13 degrees and sunny

10am

15 degrees and sunny

11am

18 degrees and sunny

12pm

20 degrees and sunny

1pm

21 degrees and sunny

2pm

22 degrees, sunny and feels like 23 degrees

3pm

23 degrees, sunny and feels like 24 degrees

4pm

23 degrees, sunny and feels like 24 degrees

5pm

23 degrees with sunny intervals

6pm

21 degrees with sunny intervals

7pm

19 degrees with sunny intervals

8pm

18 degrees and partly cloudy

9pm

16 degrees and partly cloudy

10pm

15 degrees and partly cloudy

11pm

15 degrees and partly cloudy

