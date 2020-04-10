London weather: Hour by hour forecast as Good Friday set to be hottest day of the year so far

London is set to be blessed with beautiful 24 degree heat this Good Friday (April 10).
You might have lost track of the days during the London lockdown. But if the forecasters are right, it will feel exactly as it should for a bank holiday – perfectly sunny.
While many things seem uncertain at the moment, hopefully this glorious weather will remind us of life’s simple pleasures.
It’s still important for us all to stick to social distancing rules whatever the weather.
Remember that the Health Secretary has said that sunbathing in parks is not allowed at the moment.
You can still bask in sunshine from your garden (if you’re lucky enough have one), on a relaxed walk around your area, or just from an open window.
Crack out the factor 50!
Below is an hour by hour forecast of the hottest day of the year so far according to the BBC, accurate at the time of reporting:
6am
10 degrees and partly cloudy
7am
10 degrees with sunny intervals
8am
11 degrees and sunny
9am
13 degrees and sunny
10am
15 degrees and sunny
11am
18 degrees and sunny
12pm
20 degrees and sunny
1pm
21 degrees and sunny
2pm
22 degrees, sunny and feels like 23 degrees
3pm
23 degrees, sunny and feels like 24 degrees
4pm
23 degrees, sunny and feels like 24 degrees
5pm
23 degrees with sunny intervals
6pm
21 degrees with sunny intervals
7pm
19 degrees with sunny intervals
8pm
18 degrees and partly cloudy
9pm
16 degrees and partly cloudy
10pm
15 degrees and partly cloudy
11pm
15 degrees and partly cloudy
