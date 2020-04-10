London weather: Hour by hour forecast as London temperatures set to rise to 26C

Easter Saturday is established to be the capital’s most popular working day of the yr as temperatures are established to increase to 26 degrees, in accordance to the BBC.

The lots of persons disregarding social distancing procedures in London’s parks previous weekend resulted in Matt Hancock saying that sunbathing in general public is not authorized in the course of lockdown.

And a Cabinet Minister went as much as expressing that lockdown steps could be tightened if men and women abuse them.

Examine A lot more

Similar Posts

Go through Far more

Associated Content articles

But as prolonged as you are accountable, there are plenty of other means you can delight in this superb sunshine.

Get out in your backyard or balcony if you have one particular, and even if you never why not make your doorstep a at ease perch for the working day with a blanket and a reserve.

If you are within, toss open up your home windows and enable the spring sunshine into your home.

Afterall, there is absolutely nothing like sunshine to lift the spirits.

When we could see 26C warmth tomorrow

6am

11 degrees with gentle winds

7am

12 levels and sunny

8am

13 degrees and sunny

9am

15 levels and sunny

10am

17 degrees and sunny

11am

19 degrees and sunny

12pm

21 degrees and sunny

1pm

23 levels and sunny

2pm

24 degrees and sunny

3pm

Feels like 26 levels and sunny

4pm

Feels like 26 degrees and sunny

5pm

Feels like 26 degrees with a gentle breeze

6pm

Feels like 25 degrees with sunny intervals

7pm

22 levels with sunny intervals

8pm

21 degrees and partly cloudy

9pm

19 degrees and partly cloudy

10pm

17 degrees and partly cloudy

11pm

17 degrees and distinct skies

Do you have a story you think MyLondon ought to protect? If so, e mail danielle.manning@reachplc.com.