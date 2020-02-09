London weather: London Underground lines suspended after trees fall on rails during Ciara storm

Several lines of the London Underground are partially suspended after trees fell on tracks in West London due to the incessant strong winds caused by the storm Ciara.

As flights and trains have already been canceled and delayed, the Central, Piccadilly and Metropolitan Line are all partially suspended due to falling trees on the tracks.

A tree is on the line near Eastcote and has not resulted in any service between Uxbridge and South Harrow on the Piccadilly line and between Uxbridge and Harrow-on-the-Hill on the Metropolitan line.

The two lines were suspended at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, suggesting that the tree fell at that time.

The Piccadilly had already run with serious delays in the morning on the whole line from Cockfosters to Heathrow after a signal failure. It now indicates that the rest of the line has good service.

On the Buckinghamshire branch of the metropolitan line, there are serious delays between Moor Park and Amersham and Chesham after a tree was on the line at Chorleywood.

There are serious delays across the metropolitan line.

On the center line, the tree fell near Acton Acton at around 10:30 a.m., which means that there is no service between White City and North Acton.

Meanwhile, a railway disruption is felt across the country due to the danger posed by winds of around 60 mph that sweep the country.

A trampoline blown on rail tracks in Chelsfield, south London, disrupted rail services from the south-east to the capital.

And drivers have been warned not to travel unless it’s necessary with difficult road conditions, especially for high-end vehicles.

You can stay up to date with the latest news from Storm Ciara in London on our live blog.

