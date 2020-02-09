London Weather: Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express Warn Not to Travel on Trains Due to Storm Ciara

Passengers from the south and Thameslink were warned not to travel at all today as Storm Ciara brings strong winds and heavy rain to London.

The train companies, along with sister companies Gatwick Express and Great Northern, have issued a harsh warning that they expect a serious disruption in all services.

Storm Ciara is expected to worsen throughout Sunday, with winds of 50 mph – and gusts up to 70 mph – and heavy rain is expected to shake the capital.

Trains between East Croydon and London Victoria are severely disrupted due to an obstacle on the way to Thornton Heath.

Follow the latest news on the Storm Ciara disruption across London here.

Network Rail has already implemented an overall speed limit of 50 mph in all regions of the country affected by the storm, which means that operating train services will last longer than usual.

But the four rail companies managed by Govia Thameslink Railway, GTR, have all taken the unusual step of asking passengers not to travel at all.

In an online statement, Southern said: “Storm Ciara will bring unusually high winds and heavy rain to the network, with the risk of blown debris on the railway, damage to overhead power lines, fallen trees and landslides.

“If a major incident were to occur, it is unlikely that we will be able to arrange replacement rail buses, which means that you will not be able to finish your trip.”

In addition to the disruptions throughout Sunday, commuters were warned to expect problems Monday morning.

GTR has published the following information on specific parts of the network:

From South

It is more than likely that your train will be delayed

“An obstacle on the runway at Thornton Heath means that some lines to Clapham Junction are blocked.

“There will be a reduced service between Eastbourne and Bexhill. Rail replacement buses will run between Bexhill and Ashford International due to engineering work, but these may also be affected by weather conditions. “

Gatwick Express

Gatwick Express services will operate every half hour, calling in addition to Clapham Junction and East Croydon

Thameslink and Great Northern

London King’s Cross Station

Passengers must not travel between:

Bedford, Luton and London St Pancras International – Only two trains per hour will stop at all stations on this route, with considerably longer journey times.

Peterborough and London King’s Cross – Only one train will run every hour between Peterborough and Stevenage, with a change of train required by Stevenage for services to and from King’s Cross.

Kings Lynn / Cambridge and London King’s Cross – Trains on Kings Lynn Road will be revised so that they only run between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. There will be additional speed restrictions on the route due to the locations exposed on the line. Reduced service will also be provided between Cambridge and King’s Cross with longer journey times.

