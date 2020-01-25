London weather: the exact number of snow days in London before the end of winter

Although it was quite cold at times this winter, it still hasn’t snowed in London.

Still, there is still a lot of winter left for this to happen. We are not even at the end of January yet, and it could still snow in February and even in March before the weather gets a little warmer.

It is actually expected to snow several times in London before hosting the warmer weather.

Before winter, long-term forecaster Accuweather predicted that it would snow four times.

Three times in February and once surprisingly late in March.

The first day of snow should arrive on Wednesday, February 12.

Snow is still expected before the end of winter

There will be “some snow in the morning” and the lowest temperature it will reach is -3C overnight.

It will then snow again on Saturday 15 February.

It will be accompanied by rain and clouds, so it will likely be a day to stay wrapped indoors or cozy in a pub.

This is usually what happens in London under the snow – but will we be able to build snowmen this year?

Temperatures will drop to -3 ° C at the lowest point.

The third day of snow will take place on Wednesday February 19.

It will average 0C that day and drop to -8C overnight.

It should be “windy with snow early, then rain”.

Then there will be a few good weeks when it shouldn’t snow and, just when you think spring should be here for good, snow is scheduled for March 28th.

There may not be much snow, but “rain or snow showers” is expected on the morning of this day.

It can be as cold as -2 ° C at night.

