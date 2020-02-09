London Weather: the exact times on Monday when the 40 mph storm winds from Ciara hit

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for London after strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciara hit the city on Sunday, February 9.

With the worst of the bad weather over, winds of up to 40 mph are expected to hit the capital Monday, February 10.

A yellow warning is in place until noon, but rain and wind will continue until the wee hours of the morning.

The storm caused serious disruption in London, cutting down trees, damaging buildings and signifying that trains had to be canceled – at one point, the closure of Euston station.

Dramatic footage also showed a crane in West London badly damaged by strong winds in the midst of Storm Ciara.

The bent metal on the crane’s arm can be seen in photos taken near the scene, the crane working at a site near Stanmore underground station in Harrow.

It is not yet clear if someone was injured in the incident, the last in a series after the storm brought strong winds of up to 70 mph in the capital.

The crane is located on a new residential development.

Although there is currently a lull in the strong winds that have been blowing through most of the UK, these are expected to rise again around 3 a.m.

Accelerates a forecast to 40 mph, and there will be 31 percent chance of rain at 5 am.

Strong gusts will persist until 6 a.m. before fading to milder 20 mph.

The highest wind speed of the day will be reserved at 12 noon, when they will again reduce to 40 mph.

This windy period should last up to 15 hours.

Temperatures throughout Monday will remain stable, hitting a high of 8 degrees by noon.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and possible cancellations.

.