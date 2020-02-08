London weather: the exact times when Ciara storm will bring 60 mph winds into the city

The Met Office weather warnings for London have been changed to orange as Storm Ciara prepares to beat the capital with heavy rain and strong winds.

This means that the forecaster expects that there will be risks to life in certain areas, and that flying debris could cause injury.

Damage to buildings is also expected, such as blown roof tiles.

The public has been warned to expect serious delays on roads and public transportation.

Power outages can also affect other services, such as cell phone coverage.

The amber warning is in place from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 9.

Other warnings are in place for Monday morning

There is also a yellow threat warning for the entire day – which lasts 24 hours.

Winds in the city are expected to rise at 3 am, reaching around 41 mph. There will also be a 6% chance of rain.

By 7 am, the wind speed will have reached approximately 50 mph and the threat of rain will have increased to 30%.

Wind gusts should then increase throughout the day, peaking at around 63 mph at 12 noon.

This should last four to five hours, until the wind speed begins to decrease at 6 p.m.

By 10 p.m. they will have dropped to around 40 mph, and by 11 p.m. the worst should be over – with 20 mph breezes expected.

There are other warnings in place for Monday, February 10 in the morning, when winds of 40 mph are expected to last from 5h to 15h.

Amber warning in place for London

The heaviest rains are expected when the wind is at their worst – around 80% from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Temperatures will be highest throughout this time of day at around 13 degrees.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong and widespread winds will affect much of England and Wales on Sunday.

“Gusts of 60 to 70 mph will largely occur in the interior areas and 70 to 80 mph along the south and west coasts.

“Heavy rain will accompany strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.

“The winds will slowly ease from the north during the latter part of the afternoon and during the evening.”

What to expect in London during Sunday’s weather alert

Injury and life-threatening hazards from flying debris are possible.

Injuries and life-threatening injuries could occur due to large waves and beach materials projected onto waterfronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some damage to buildings, such as blown roof tiles, could occur.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and possible cancellations.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power outages can occur, which could affect other services, such as cell phone coverage.

For more information on storm safety, visit the Met Office website here.

