The weather of 2020 has not been variety to London – and sadly, it reveals no indications of permitting up.

Whilst the large winds and torrential rain of storms noticed for the duration of Dennis and Ciara are not forecast to return just nevertheless, the 7 days in advance is anticipated to be a dreary one.

Winds are predicted to continue being constant, hovering involving 16mph and 20mph, for the initial 50 percent of the week.

But while these are envisioned to fall to a significantly much more palatable 8-10mph by Thursday (February 27), they will make way for a chilly dose of sleet.

And commuters will bear the brunt of it.

A chilly early morning will see temperatures drop to two levels by 6am, prior to the grim combination of snow and rain slipping amongst 7am and 8am.

In accordance to the Satisfied Office, there is now a 34 for each cent likelihood of sleet, but this could improve as the week progresses.

As it stands, Thursday is forecast to dry off from 9am, but there will be a threat of mild showers from 12pm onwards.

Somewhere else, temperatures are predicted to get to a superior of 13 degrees on Monday (February 24) and a small of 2-3 levels concerning Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The only day currently forecast to avoid rain is Wednesday (February 26), and the weekend is also anticipated to be dry.