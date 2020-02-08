London Weather: Tornado Warning Issued As Storm Ciara Heads Towards The City

Weather experts have issued a tornado alert for tomorrow (February 9) as Storm Ciara prepares to beat London with winds over 60 mph.

The Met Office had previously increased its own warning from yellow to amber, which means there will be a threat to life in some areas.

Flying debris – such as roof blown tiles – may cause serious injury and damage to buildings.

Read more

Related Articles

Power outages can also disrupt other services and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

And some experts have revealed that there is a higher risk of tornadoes in parts of London, east and on the border with Essex.

Met Office changed its own warning from yellow to amber

(Image: Ian Waldie / Getty Images)

Tom Defty, chief meteorologist at Essex Weather Center, wrote: “The grain lines are expected to develop Sunday afternoon / evening (England and Wales), which will lead to stronger localized gusts and a risk of tornadoes. “

The public has been warned to expect serious delays on roads and public transportation.

Winds in the city are expected to rise at 3 a.m., peaking at around 63 mph at 12 a.m.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

This should last four to five hours, until the wind speed begins to decrease at 6 p.m.

By 10 p.m. they will have dropped to around 40 mph, and by 11 p.m. the worst should be over – with 20 mph breezes expected.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong and widespread winds will affect much of England and Wales on Sunday.

Weather alert covering most of England and Wales

“Gusts of 60 to 70 mph will largely occur in the interior areas and 70 to 80 mph along the south and west coasts.

“Heavy rain will accompany strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.

“The winds will slowly ease from the north during the latter part of the afternoon and during the evening.”

What to expect in London during Sunday’s weather alert

Injury and life-threatening hazards from flying debris are possible.

Injuries and life-threatening injuries could occur due to large waves and beach materials projected onto waterfronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some damage to buildings, such as blown roof tiles, could occur.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and possible cancellations.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power outages can occur, which could affect other services, such as cell phone coverage.

For more information on storm safety, visit the Met Office website here.

.