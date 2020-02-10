London Weather: We asked TfL how bad the weather had to be for the London Underground to shut down

Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across the country this weekend, causing chaos for travel routes to and from London – not surprisingly given that a few leaves on the trail can sometimes result in delays and cancellations.

Fortunately, our trusty London Underground remained virtually unchanged, those of us who had the courage to weather the storm and move around the city as usual.

It made us wonder – how bad should the weather be for the London Underground to close?

From our past experience, we know that stations are sometimes closed – for example, when Southwark was closed due to flooding caused by the burst of a water pipe.

Overground and lines that go above ground are also affected by weather conditions, as are National Rail services, which causes delays on the rest of the line, but what about the wind?

Could a storm like Ciara cause underground chaos similar to that of the rest of the transportation network?

We asked TfL and their response was, “We don’t have a defined wind strength limit – the risk is linked to external objects like trees and trampolines as you have probably seen with Network Rail during the last two couples of days.

“When this risk is deemed too high, the trains will stop. There have been problems over the weekend with things being blown on the tracks, which is why some lines have stopped.”

Since objects can hardly explode into the depths of the metro, we consider that this means that, whatever the weather, the tubes will function fairly normally.

Although you may see trains stop early so they don’t span the entire length of the lines, the fully underground lines will likely work roughly as expected.

