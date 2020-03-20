London Zoo clarifies what comes about to the animals if the capital goes into lockdown

We’re all striving to alter to working from residence, possessing faculties shut and not staying capable to pick up what we want from the supermarket really simply.

One particular thing that in all probability has not crossed most people’s minds is the problem at London Zoo and its animals.

London Zoo is presently even now open to the public, and keepers are likely about their work opportunities as usual – just donning facemasks and gloves as proposed by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

But what happens if London goes into complete lockdown and folks aren’t allowed to leave their residence besides to go to the grocery store?

The keepers even now have to have to be equipped to go and care for the animals – so how would this transpire?

MyLondon asked ZSL London Zoo and a spokesperson instructed us: “Our zookeepers will totally continue on to care for the animals. Their welfare is our priority.”

But how? This is what we assume.

London Zoo has lodges that are employed for sleepover ordeals, situated in Land of the Lions – but at this time the activities have all been postponed.

It wouldn’t be illogical for these lodges to be employed as properties for critical associates of staff who require speedy and straightforward access to the animals and grounds.

It is also distinct from existing reports that there won’t be a total lockdown – additionally NHS staff members, some lecturers and emergency support staff will need to be able to get about and do their work.

Maybe there will be a exclusive exemption card for these precise men and women who need to have to travel freely, and possibly zoo keepers will get this.

MyLondon asked London Zoo if keepers might slumber in the cabins, and requested if there were any other steps remaining thought of hypothetically, but they did not answer.

