Londoners Call for Summer Wonderland at Hyde Park

As Christmas approaches, there is always a major event that excites the inhabitants of this big city – Winter Wonderland.

Open in Hyde Park in central London between November and January, the festive event is a family playground filled with roller coasters, beer tents, grocery stores, live entertainment and more.

And Londoners love it.

But what if the capital had a three-month event suitable for the hottest months?

Well, a South Londoner had an incredible idea that went viral on social media.

Paige Swandale suggested on Twitter that the capital has a summer-themed wonderland filled with cocktail shacks, rides and barbecues.

It actually seems like a perfect way to spend our hard work days during hot summer days.

The good thing about Winter Wonderland is that entry to the event is free, so unlike the summer festivals that take place over a few days in London, there would be no spending in Wonderland until what you want to make a purchase once.

Paige’s tweet, which has been enjoyed more than 42,000 times, said: “Okay, listen to me … Winter Wonderland but like summer ??? all eat ice cream get all drunk in Hyde Park in the sun. I would attend. “

Twitter users rushed to comment on Paige’s idea, accepting and even adding suggestions.

One person commented enthusiastically: “With a false beach too !!! Sun loungers and sand.”

A second added: “I’ve been saying this for years !!!! Pimms Zone! Malibu Beach Cocktail Section! The Mexican-themed Mojito Zone makes me climb on a steaming lounge chair at Hyde Park!”

“Roller skating instead of ice skating,” suggested a third person.

“Petition for this to be put in place please and thank you,” said another.

If the dream of a summer wonderland came true, you could certainly count the MyLondon team!

